Meet the Sommelier: Anna-Christina Cabrales

Editor's Note: Anna-Christina Cabrales recently contributed her knowledge and expertise about wines from the Côtes du Rhône region of France in our Broadway World Food and Wine article "COTES DU RHONE Wines Include Delightful White and Rosé Selections."

Anna-Christina Cabrales, grew up in a large family of chefs, who taught her taste and smell from a young age. Despite having this much culinary exposure, she instead pursued her bachelor's degree in Economics & East Asian Studies and a minor in Psychology at Rutgers University, and later investor relations at NYU SPS. After several years as a project manager, Anna-Christina left the corporate world behind and pursued her culinary and sommelier diplomas at the French Culinary Institute.

Though she had various stints in restaurants, her wine career truly started at Morrell Wine Co., one of the oldest wine institutions located in Rockefeller Center, starting in 2012. There, she grew and became the General Manager & Wine Director. Her efforts were rewarded in 2014 and 2019 when the prestigious quarterly, The World of Fine Wine, voted Morrell Wine Bar's glass list "Best by-the-Glass Wine List." Since 2015, Morrell has attained the Best of Award of Excellence award from Wine Spectator. Despite the winebar closing in 2020 due to the pandemic, she holds this experience as a very dear memory.

Cabrales is now the Education & Innovation Manager of Independence Wine & Sprits. While providing creative mediums of educating staff and clientele, Anna hopes to create a new perspective and insight into the treasure trove of wineries in the portfolio.

Outside of being a mentor in Wine Unify or teaching at the Sommelier Society of America, or running her own company Sommation, she enjoys her time dining and enjoying a glass of Champagne, always.

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview Anna-Christina about her career as a sommelier.

What inspired you to become interested in the world of wine?

I accidentally fell into wine while along my culinary path. Wine is so emotional, romantic and if there's a flaw, well you'll know it right away. And just as when you know it's magnificent it just sends me to another planet.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

To be patient but determined. I didn't really have too many people who helped me along the way. I had to ask questions and figure things out. As much as possible I try to help others around me in hopes they won't feel what I went through.

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

Roberta Morrell and Rita Jamet -- two forces in the wine world who also are Les Dames Des Escoffier.

Do you have a piece of advice for those aspiring to work in the profession?

Find your cheerleaders and cheer others along their journey. Be inclusive, be patient, be kind. Give and it comes back tenfold.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

I recently went to various regions of Italy and it was an eye opening experience. From book to being in the soils, there's nothing like it.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

I'm a nerd that likes to learn about various things. Wine has so much dimension than just the liquid itself. It's about learning about another part of the world, the people and its culture. I get to travel in a glass of wine.

What is one of your favorite dishes and what wine would you select for it?

Champagne and Caviar. Period.

Tell us a little about the restaurant or organization that you currently work with.

I'm currently the Education Manager for Independence Wine & Spirits, the fine wine division for Taub Family Selections for NY and NJ. I also have my own business called Sommation - a group of sommeliers creating an inclusive community to talk about wine and all things that surround it. I'm also a mentor for Wine Unify and an instructor for Sommelier Society of America.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Anna-Christina Cabrales