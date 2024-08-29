Master Mixologist: Max Green of THE BRONZE OWL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A New York native, Max Green has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked and run some of the most acclaimed bars in New York City. Head bartender of Amor y Amargo, where he aided in placing the tiny bar onto Tales of the Cocktail Top 4 and Worlds 50 Best Bars, multiple times. In 2018, he opened Blue Quarter, his own speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the East Village. From 2017-2020 he consulted with Marriott International, implementing bar programs at luxury properties on multiple continents. As the Bar Director for Hospitality Department and Bronze Owl, Green has created a cocktail program that shines on its own, while pairing beautifully with the bars Italian focused culinary program.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Max Green about his career and the The Bronze Owl for our "Master Mixologist" feature.

When did you first become interested in the cocktail culture?

I became interested in drinks when I was working at restaurants in high school but didn't have a view into cocktail culture until my early to mid-20s. We knew about drinks like a margarita, old fashioned, and pina colada but cocktail culture wasn't part of our frame of reference. They were just drinks. When I started working at nicer restaurants in my 20s, the conversation began. That's when I started as a barback at my first cocktail bar. From there I was hooked.

What innovations in mixology and bartending do you find fascinating?

The innovations that always excite me, are the new products that come onto the market especially new liqueurs and amari. Flavor combinations that are hard to create or very time consuming to do by yourself, one day just come in a bottle. One of my new favorites is the Strawberry Rhubarb from Still Fired Distilleries.

How do restaurant and bar guests encourage your creativity?

Bar guests especially the regulars you build overtime are always helping you to push the envelope. They learn your style and enjoy your drinks, but are always asking for more or new combinations. They help hone your drinks as willing participants and sometimes it’s unbeknownst to you and them alike.

What are your preferred “classic cocktails” and why?

A Martini has, and most likely always will be my favorite classic. Somehow a sum of its parts and something entirely different. With a good, properly diluted martini, you can taste the botanicals in the gin and vermouth. At the same time, it just tastes like delicious cold water, perfectly refreshing and cleansing.

What are some of your favorite infusions and how you like to use them in drinks?

I’m not much of an infusion bartender, that’s not to say I haven’t done it. More, I like to feature great products and let them stand on their own. If pressed, I like things that have more rapid infusions. Teas are something I’ve tended towards in the past cause of diversity and from a bar perspective, incredibly high-quality tea is quite reasonably priced.

Tell us about a few of your signature cocktails and why they are distinctive.

I wouldn’t say my cocktails are distinctive, but I would say they tend to be bangers, drinks that are drank easily. Even the more complex drinks tend to be on the sweater profile of balanced. That’s not to say they aren’t interesting; more I want all parties to be able to enjoy them. The certified cocktail nerd, the seasoned bartender and someone who’s just looking to drink a drink.

Pressure Sensitive - A tequila Mai Tai, the pressure sensitive is everything you want in a summer drink. Citrus forward and a sweat finish, the baking spice from the falernum and vegetal notes from the tequila carry you to whatever beach you’d like to be on. The cocktail is made with El Tesoro Tequila, Velvet Falernum, almond, lime, and lime oil.

COA Strike - A Negroni variation, the Coa Srike has rich notes of chocolate from the Cynar and mole butters that pair beautifully with the subtle smoke from the mezcal. A great way to start off or finish your evening. The cocktail is made with Montelobos Mezcal, Espolon Reposado Tequila, Cynar Cinzano 1757 Vermouth, and mole bitters.

Give us your perfect pairing for a cocktail and a culinary selection.

Holding consistent with my classic cocktail answer. I think a martini is at the top when it comes to pairing with food. Either as a classic or a riff, that echoes some of the flavors in the dish. The options are endless, martinis are a really beautiful canvas that you can paint however you would like.

Tell us a little about your company or restaurant.

Bronze Owl is a sleek and beautiful cocktail bar located in NYC that opened just before the summer. Cocktails have a thread of Italian spirits running through them. From Amari like Aperol and Cynar to well-crafted gins like Peter in Florence. Our drinks pair beautifully with our robust culinary menu that also features our take on many Italian classics.

The Bronze Owl is located at 52 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit HERE and call 646.838.9031.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bronze Owl

Comments