Masseria Caffè-Wonderful Italian Delights in Hell's Kitchen

Our readers will like to visit Masseria Caffè, a tantalizing and authentic Italian eatery on 9th Avenue and 58th Street just steps from Columbus Circle. It has outstanding coffees, luscious pastries, classic Italian desserts, tasty paninis and so much more. Guests are returning again and again for delicious breakfasts, lunches, or an anytime cravings. With take out and delivery, you can also enjoy the Caffè's wonderful fare at home or in the office. It's the ideal place to purchase specialty items for your holiday table.

La Masseria Group is comprised of partners Peppe Iuele, Enzo Ruggiero, and the father and son team, Pino and Vito Coladonato. They have expanded the Masseria brand by bringing the traditional Italian café to Hell's Kitchen. Classic Italian pastries are made fresh daily and pair wonderfully with the coffee program that offers espresso drinks, cold brew, and nitro brew coffee.

Libby Langdon provided the design for the venue. It is an attractive, inviting space with high ceilings, blue floral Italian tile floors, large glass display cases, and walls adorned with black and white photographs of the Italian countryside and coffee latte art. There are four seats at a counter that looks out on 9th Avenue, a nice place to enjoy food and drink. Four outdoor seats with tables are also available.

We stopped by on a busy Thursday morning to enjoy a pastry and a cup freshly brewed coffee. With so many tempting choices beautifully displayed, it took a some consideration before selecting a Pistachio Cornetto. The flaky pastry is topped with chopped nuts and has a luscious pistachio cream inside. Other Cornetto varieties include plain, custard cream, and strawberry jam. There are also fresh muffins and Bombolonis, the Italian doughnuts with fillings like Nutella, custard cream, marmalade, cream and Amarena.

If you're in the mood for something savory in the morning, order a frittata. The Spinach one has delectable layers of fresh, leaf spinach and cheese in a puff pastry. You'll also like their PanBrioche with Italian ham and Asiago cheese or the one with Mozzarella and Tomato.

Guests of Masseria Caffè appreciate their appealing selection of paninis, focaccia, pizza, and salads. At lunchtime there are hot entrée choices that include items such as pasta or sausage and peppers.

With the holidays in full swing, don't arrive to friends and family without bringing something special along. Masseria Caffè has the best Cream Puffs, Fruit Tarts, Tiramisu, Pignoli Cookies, Ricotta Cheesecake, Lindzer Tarts, Cannolo, and more. Sweet treats can be prepared on platters for gifting. They also make full-sized cakes and all of the menu items are available for catering.

Let Masseria Caffè transport you to the charming streets of Florence. We know that it will soon become one of your favorite spots.

Masseria Caffè is located at 891 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019. They also have a sister café at 235 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036 at The Ritz Plaza. Both of the locations are close to major entertainment venues. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://masseriacaffe9ave.com/. Call (315) 230-4604 and follow them on Instagram @masseriacaffe.

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld. We will soon have an interview piece with the owner of Masseria Caffè, Vito Coladonato.

Photo Credit: Zara Sanchez