Mandrarossa Cartagho 2018 is a Sicilian Red Wine for Making Memories

Nov. 07, 2022  
The right ingredients are essential for creating unforgettable memories, so don't skimp on the wine or the guest list this holiday season. Share Sicilian Mandrarossa wines to pair with your holiday fare.

Mandrarossa Cartagho 2018 is available at an SRP of $60. This wine is comprised of Nero d'Avola grapes, the king of the native Sicilian black varieties. In the glass, the wine's intense color is complemented by a deep purple hue. The wine has an aroma of rich dark fruit. On the palate it is well-defined and juicy with a very pleasing finish.

Thanks to its unique features, the Cartagho 2018 is sure to impress as it can easily accompany a diverse selection of cuisines that include Italian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and modern American. This is not only a wine for serving guests, but it's a beautiful bottle for gifting.

Mandrarossa strives to maintain the natural habitat where its wines originate, the Menfi province in southwestern Sicily and to reflect the island's winemaking traditions, while still being prepared to innovate. Like the other Sicilia DOC wineries, Mandrarossa is farmed organically and contributes to Italy's first region to commit to this impressive organic production.

For more information on Mandrarossa and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.mandrarossa.it/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mandrarossa



