Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge Launches Surf Club Pop-Up in Times Square

Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is known for its rotating pop-up themes and this season it’s currently transformed its all-season space into Magic Hour Surf Club which runs until the fall.

Head up to this rooftop located atop the Moxy Hotel where you’ll get whisked away from the bustling streets of Times Square and into a 70’s-inspired retro beach vacation equipped with beach chairs, surfboards, and bright golden sunflowers everywhere.

There’s even a vintage Volkswagen bus sitting in front of a perfect view of the Empire State Building. Of course, you can’t forget the carousel located in the main dining area which is now splashed in orange and pink hues paired with sunflowers and haystacks.

The putt-putt area which has been called the Pink Bunny Beach and Pink Pumpkin Patch previously now goes by the name Sandy Boots Beach. Here, you’ll enjoy a western theme to coincide with the popular cowgirl trend.

With new decor comes a brand new menu, too. When we were there, we got a chance to try one of the featured cocktails, This Ain't Texas ($20) and were not disappointed. This frozen margarita is made with Volcan Blanco Tequila, lime, agave & Vita Coco Coconut Water and can be customized to your liking with mango or passionfruit and can be served spicy or not. We chose spicy and were pleasantly surprised when it packed some heat. This cocktail was also served in a cowboy boot vessel which was right on brand and also Instagram-worthy.

As for the food, there are a couple of must-try new items. If you’re with a group, the 2 Foot Long Coney Island Hot Dog ($35) is a must. This monster of a dog can feed up to four and is topped with all the proper fixings, including sauerkraut, yellow mustard, and relish. There’s also the Jumbo NYC Pretzel ($18) served with spicy mustard and nacho cheese sauce along with the Grilled Boozy Pineapple ($21) that’s been doused with rum and coconut, making for the perfect treat during the unbearable summertime heat.





This rooftop also has a solid weekday happy hour with $6 beer, $8 wine, and $10 mixed drinks, but also added the 2-Hour Endless Drink Pass to the mix allowing guests to purchase a $45 ticket online for unlimited drinks at the bar from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday-Sunday.



Magic Hour Surf Club is located in the Moxy NYC Times Square at 485 7th Ave 18th floor, New York, NY 10018. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://moxytimessquare.com/dining/magic-hour-rooftop-bar-lounge/.

Photos courtesy of Dan Nilsen Photography and TAO Group Hospitality.

