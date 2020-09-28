MRS. T'S PIEROGIES and Delicious Family Mealtime Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Mrs. T's Pierogies

Family meals are a great part of spending time together. But new dinnertime recipes can be a challenge when you are looking for dishes that will please everyone. Whether parents are juggling work schedules, picking up the kids, or doing the last Zoom conference of the day, we suggest some easy, creative recipes from Mrs. T's Pierogies . They make it easy to serve a creative, tasty dinner that the family will enjoy.

Mrs. T's Pierogies have been loved for generations. In 1952, Ted Twardzik Sr. dreamt of starting a food company inspired by his mother's pierogy recipe. He remembered how popular the Polish dumplings were at church festivals and thought people would likely buy them. Later that year, Ted sold the very first pierogy samples to his local grocery store in Shenandoah, PA, and to honor his mother Mary Twardzik - the Mrs. T - he called his company Mrs. T's Pierogies. Now, more than 60 years later, Mrs. T's Pierogies is the largest producer of frozen pierogies, producing 600 million pierogies a year.

Our readers will like to know that Mrs. T's Pierogies are available in 14 flavors that include full size and mini-size pierogies. Here are three delicious recipes that are packed with big, bold flavors and are perfect for busy times.

Easy Veggie and Mini Pierogy Sheet Pan Dinner - Prep Time 10 minutes, 11 ingredients, 4 servings, Total time 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 box of Mini Classic Cheddar or your favorite variety Mrs. T's® Pierogies

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 medium red onion, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 large apple (such as Honeycrisp), cored and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium orange bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

8 ounces broccoli florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more for serving

Directions:

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 400oF. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar Pierogies, garlic, onion, apple, bell pepper, and broccoli on the baking sheet. Place the olive oil, mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Pour over the pierogies and vegetables. Toss gently to combine, then spread into an even layer. Roast, stirring halfway through, until the pierogies are golden-brown and the vegetables are tender, 16 to 18 minutes total. Serve with more black pepper sprinkled on top, if desired.

Pierogy Lasagna - Prep Time 15 minutes, Ingredients 12, Servings 4, Total Time 60 minutes

Ingredients:

1 box Mrs. T's Mini Classic Cheddar

1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce

¼ cup water

1 tablespoon basil pesto

8 ounces ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons basil pesto

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

½ cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Sliced tomatoes, optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix together jar of pasta sauce, water, and basil pesto; set aside. Mix together ricotta cheese, basil pesto, Parmesan cheese, heavy cream, Salt and Pepper ; set aside. Spread half of the pasta sauce on the bottom of a baking dish. Drizzle half of the ricotta mixture over the pasta sauce, making sure not to blend them. Place pierogies in a single layer on top of the sauce. Top pierogies with the remaining pasta sauce and top with the remaining ricotta mixture. Sprinkle cheese on top. Cover baking dish with foil and bake for 30-35 minutes; remove fil and cook an additional 5-10 minutes.

Pierogy Taco Casserole - Prep Time 10 minutes, Ingredients 13, Servings 13, Total Time 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 box of Classic Onion or your favorite variety of Mrs T's Pierogies

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 red pepper, diced

1 cup corn, drained and rinsed

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced red onions

1 handful cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, add half the olive oil and sauté the pierogies until they are golden brown, about 8 minutes per side. Remove the pierogies and add the remaining olive oil. Sauté the red peppers, corn, black beans, cumin, chili powder, Salt and Pepper until fragrant, about 3 to 4 minutes. Preheat the broiler on high. Spread the vegetables and beans into a square baking dish. Nestle in the pierogies. Sprinkle with shredded cheese. Melt the cheese under the broiler, about 2 minutes. Top with tomatoes, onions and cilantro before serving.

For more information on Mrs. T's Pierogies, to find out where to purchase them and for additional go-to recipes, please visit their web site at https://www.mrstspierogies.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mrs. T's Pierogies

Related Articles