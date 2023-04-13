MORAGA BEL AIR VINEYARDS for Distinctive Red and White Estate Wines

Moraga Bel Air Vineyards is one of the most unique vineyards in the country, producing premier estate wines that you would never guess were crafted in the heart of Los Angeles. Moraga's location is at a 550-900 foot elevation in the Santa Monica Mountains defies the typical desert scenario of the Los Angeles basin. Its landscape with extremely steep rocky vineyards, ocean breeze, rain and ancient marine soils create a distinct microclimate that is unlike any other in California, thus creating wines that are unlike any other on the planet.

The winery and vineyard is the source of refined vintage wines that reflect a union of the distinctive terroir and the gentle guidance of carefully focused winemaking. Since the first vintage of Moraga red in 1989 followed by the first vintage of white in 1992, Moraga produces a Sauvignon Blanc, the Moraga White and the Cabernet based Bordeaux blend, Moraga Red.



The property itself has a history that dates to the Golden Age of Hollywood. It was originally the home of Victor Fleming, director of famed movies such as Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz until it was purchased by aerospace engineer Tom V. Jone in 1959. Jone later planted the vines as a personal homage to Jean Louis Vignes, who began making wine in the 1830s in downtown Los Angeles, decades before Napa began planting vines. In 2013, Moraga was purchased by Rupert Murdoch after he saw an advertisement for the property in The Wall Street Journal. Over glasses of wine, the sale was made with one condition that Murdoch to keep the property as it is and continue Moraga's legacy.

Moraga's new winemaker, Paul Warson, joined the team in May of 2021 to continue the tradition of growing and crafting outstanding wines. We had the pleasure of attending a virtual tasting with Paul for Moraga's 2017 Red and the 2019 White.

Paul shared fascinating facts about the winery, its production, the wines we sampled, and his vision for the future. He stated, "Everything a winemaker could need, we have at Moraga." He further commented, "We have the ability to grow great fruit." These qualities of the winery are evident in both their red and white wines.

The Moraga Bel Air 2017 Red we tasted is a beautiful blend of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 17% Merlot, 1.5% Petit Verdot and 1.5% Cabernet Franc. The wine exudes notes of plum and dark red berries and it has a lovely minerality. Aged for 28 months in New French oak, this wine is a must for all those who enjoy a fine red wine.

The Moraga Bel Air 2019 White is 100% Sauvignon Blanc. The tasting exhibited floral notes of honeysuckle, fresh peaches and apricots. This wine is 80% fermented in stainless steel and 20% in New French Oak Barrels and aged in Stainless Steel. It is certain to please with its old world flintiness and a wonderfully long finish. Slightly chilled, this is a perfect patio sip for the spring and summer months.

Paul told us about a recent inititive that proves the winery is a steward for the environment, Moraga uses sheep for mowing the grasses when the vines are dormant.

Paul also pointed out that the vineyard has the capacity to do small format tastings and tours as well as larger events. These need to be scheduled well in advance to ensure the best guest experiences. Our readers will like to know that Moraga also has a wine club for their convenience.

For more information on Moraga Bel Air Vineyards and their wines, please visit: https://www.moragabelair.com/

Photo Credit: Photos provided by Moraga Bel Air Vineyards