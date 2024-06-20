MONTREAL BEACH RESORT in Cape May-Your Summer Starts Here  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Montreal Beach Resort, an oceanfront property in Cape May, is perfect for your next summertime excursion. And the location couldn’t be better, just a few blocks from the community’s Convention Hall. A staple since 1966, it is an award-winning resort.

Montreal Beach Resort is a Madison Resorts property offering the finest Cape May hospitality with 69 lovely, spacious guest rooms that have balconies facing the beach. The property features a large heated pool, and an onsite restaurant, Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille. The resort also offers games and activities for youngsters, oceanfront private event space, 24/7 guest services, and golf cart transportation from 9am to 9pm to local destinations. We suggest you take a leisurely stroll from the Resort to discover their neighboring businesses.

Montreal Beach Resort's on-premises restaurant, Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with modern American cuisine and local seafood dishes. Their scenic rooftop deck has an exciting line-up of live entertainment. Enjoy the happiest Happy Hour on Beach Avenue. Patrons return again and again to relish their cocktail program that includes the signature Orange Crush. Harry’s also delivers food and drink to the beach from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Order from the beach menu and it will be brought directly to you from the kitchen. And the Wine Cellar at Harrys is the only liquor, beer and wine store conveniently positioned on the beach.

Guests who like to spend their days on the beach will appreciate that Montreal Beach Resort has a complimentary service that supplies guests with two beach chairs or two chaise lounges, umbrella, beach tags and towels for everyone in their party. Sit back, relax and enjoy the scenic, white sandy beach.

Cape May has so much available for visitors. The south Jersey shore destination features opportunities to appreciate Victorian architecture, whale watching, and visits to local wineries. You can plan an excursion to Cape May Point State Park with its iconic lighthouse, bird watching, and hiking trails.

Whether it’s a family trip, a couples’ excursion, or friends’ vacay, we are certain that Montreal Beach Resort will be a memorable part of your summer. The Resort is located at 1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204. Visit www.montrealbeachresort.com and call 609.884.7011. Follow @montrealbeachresort on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Madison Resorts

Comments