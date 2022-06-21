MONOPOLY THE HAMPTONS EDITION Debuts Today 6/21

Editor's note: Get the beverages and snacks ready and gather your group. MONOPOLY, The Hamptons Edition is now available . Have a good time playing the game that features all things The Hamptons.

Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International (creators of classic games and puzzles) today releases MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition, under license from Hasbro.

MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition replaces the perennial board game's famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with representations of much-loved Hamptons cultural sites, historic landmarks, and time-honored businesses, alongside a customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure each detail of the game pays homage to the iconic Long Island destination. The full game includes:

-Sites that showcase the East End's natural beauty and geography (Sag Harbor Sand Dunes, Shadmoor State Park, East Hampton Main Beach, Cooper's Beach, Atlantic Avenue Beach, Hallock State Park Reserve, Montauk Boardwalk Trail and Shelter Island)

-Local nonprofits (East End Hospice and Hamptons United)

-Cultural destinations (Bridge Gardens and Southampton Main Street)

-Historical landmarks (Camp Hero Radar Facility, Agawam Park World War Memorial, Cedar Point Lighthouse, Montauk Lighthouse, and Hook Wind Mill)

-Beloved local businesses and shops (Homeport Montauk, The Roundtree Amagansett, Southampton Inn, Stevenson's Toys, Hampton Chutney and Propane Depot)

-Transportation staples (Hampton Jitney, Hampton Ambassador, Montauk Airport and Long Island Railroad)

"We're thrilled to kick off summer with the launch of MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition and to celebrate one of New York's most beloved, culturally rich and geographically beautiful regions. We've spent months creating a portrayal of the area's dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come," says Dennis Gavaghen, a representative from Top Trumps USA. "We've incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Hamptonites and beyond."

MONOPOLY The Hamptons Edition is available for $39.95 on Amazon, CVS and www.toptrumps.com. The game is also for sale in participating Ace Hardware locations and local stores including Lynne's Cards and Gifts, Sugar Daddy's Toys, Stevenson's Toys, Southampton Books, BookHampton, The Wharf Shop, Sag Harbor Variety, Captain Kids / Homeport, The Roundtree, Amagansett True Value, Mary Arnold Toys, Funky Monkey Toys, Eastport Little Secret and more.

About Top Trumps USA Inc.

Top Trumps USA Inc. is a USA division of Winning Moves International, making world-famous educational card and board games. These include the original Top Trumps card game, Top Trumps Match - the Crazy Cube Game, Top Trumps Quiz, the fast-paced, word tile game Lexicon-GO!, playing cards, puzzles, and more. Top Trumps is known for bringing official versions of completely customized, city-specific MONOPOLY boards to the North American market, under license from Hasbro. Each MONOPOLY city experience pays homage to favorite U.S. regions, featuring celebrated neighborhoods, landmarks and businesses, for a game play that truly evokes the special uniqueness of each community.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

Photo Credit: Top Trumps USA Inc.