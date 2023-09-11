MILK BAR Announces New Seasonal Treats

Sep. 11, 2023

There are new and upcoming seasonal offerings from Milk Bar, the sweet shop from James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi that’s been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. 


Milk Bar first opened in NYC’s East Village, and has developed a loyal fan base in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakeries in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas and Seattle, ships treats nationwide, and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods, Amazon and Costco. 

Milk Bar is launching the following new, seasonal products.  Check out the dates that you can enjoy the luscious treats! 

-9/1: Gooey Marshmallow Batter Brownie. The Gooey Marshmallow Batter Brownie serves up big brownie action, made even more incredible with swirls of marshmallow for extra goo. Available at the NYC + LA flagship bakeries.

-9/18: Pumpkin Coffee Cake + Truffles. This popular flavor returns for fall at all bakeries. A vanilla cake is layered with cinnamon “goo,” crunchy cinnamon streusel, pumpkin cheesecake filling and pumpkin frosting. It’s then topped with the *best* part of coffee cake – heaps of coffee cake topping. Available online and bakeries nationwide.

-9/18: Candy Bar Sundae. Available at all bakeries, this sundae turns the candy bar inside out. A swirl of chocolate fudge soft serve is topped with sweet, shortbread cookie crumb and a heavy drizzle of candy bar caramel. Available at bakeries nationwide.

-10/1: Candy Bar Pie. Available at the NYC + LA flagship bakeries.

-10/16: Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie. The popular pie returns for fall. It has a gooey, buttery, fudgy consistency of a pecan pie mixed with the quintessential pumpkin flavor you can’t resist during fall. Available online and bakeries nationwide.

-10/16: Caramel Apple Pie Cake. Layers of caramel cake are slathered in a combination of gooey apples and vanilla caramel, and have hidden bits of cinnamon pie crumb in the center. True to pie form, the cake is topped with a layer of ice cream frosting and mini “scoops” of ice cream crumb. Available online and bakeries nationwide. 

-10/16: Chocolate PB Crunch Pie. A smooth chocolate shell is filled with  a crunchy combo of peanut butter and toasted rice cereal, and topped off with a salty-sweet chocolate-peanut coating. Available online and bakeries nationwide.

For more information on Milk Bar, please visit https://milkbarstore.com/

Photo Credit: Provided by Milk Bar



