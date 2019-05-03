MAKE MOM AND LOVED ONES HAPPY - Plan a Wonderful Meal Out and Enjoy

Mother's Day is an opportunity to celebrate our moms and many others who have affected our lives in a positive way. Plan a meal out, one that allows you to relax and enjoy the company of the people you love. We've rounded up a nice selection of restaurants all around Manhattan and some destinations in New Jersey that are making Mother's Day meals memorable. Make your reservations soon and enjoy!

db Bistro Moderne (Midtown) Daniel Boulud's db Bistro Moderne is a contemporary French restaurant, known for chic bistro cuisine. The menu features updated bistro classics with a modern twist and market-driven French-American cuisine, alongside traditional French specialties and seasonal dishes. For Mother's Day they are offering $65 three-course prix-fixe menu plus tax and gratuity. Highlights include Seafood Salad with North Carolina shrimp, calamari, Bibb lettuce, tomato, avocado; Smoked Salmon Benedict on an English muffin with poached eggs, spinach and sauce hollandaise; and Molten Chocolate Fondant served with vanilla ice cream. Visit: https://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/.

Oceana (Midtown) Executive Chef Bill Telepan has created a three-course prix fixe menu and there will be a la carte raw bar offerings, available on Sunday, May 12 from 11:30am-3pm. First course options include Lemon Verbena Crepes with strawberry compote; Gulf Shrimp & Grits with coddled egg, organic grits, 'bay' seasoning??and Chilled Cucumber Dill Soup with salmon ceviche, pickled ramps, rye croutons. 2nd Course options include House-Smoked Salmon Latkes with scrambled eggs and crème fraiche; Ricotta Ravioli with peas and parmigiana basil broth; and Pea Pancakes with spring vegetables, mushrooms, and pea puree. For the third course there will be a Trio of Desserts from Executive Pastry Chef Douglas Hernandez. The cost is $59 per person and $29 for children under 12 years of age. Visit: https://www.oceanarestaurant.com/.

Lexington Brass (Midtown East) The restaurant focuses on creating high quality dishes with locally sourced organic ingredients and fresh seasonal produce. The new age American Brasserie has a sprawling marble bar, leather banquettes and floor to ceiling windows offering beautiful natural light perfect for a special Mother's Day brunch. Brunch Specials include Carrot Cake Pancake Raisins, Walnuts, and Cream Cheese Syrup and their Creamy Scramble Egg with Heirloom Tomatoes, Bacon-Aged Cheddar Biscuit, and Bacon-Maple Butter. For the Mother's Day Dessert Special enjoy Strawberry Shortcake Cheese Cake with Buttercream. The full a la carte menu will also be available. Lexington Brass will be open for brunch from 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Visit: https://lexingtonbrass.com/.

Kirsh Bakery & Kitchen (Upper West Side) Everything is made from scratch and it's a destination for the entire family. They have "Breakfast In Bed For Mom." Breakfast can be pre-ordered and delivered to Mom at the time of your choosing. Brunch options include French Toast which has become a show stopper. For savory choices guests can opt for the Lox, Crème Fraiche & Spring Onion or the Bacon, Swiss & Egg, paying homage to the classic breakfast sandwich. An all-day menu for lunch or dinner includes signature dishes include, made-to-order Grilled Eggplant & Garlic Aioli with tomato confit; Beef Stroganoff with mushrooms and angel hair pasta; and a creamy Mushroom and Zucchini Risotto. Bakery treats include Pistachio Ricotta Cake, Apple & Blueberry pies, Chocolate Mousse Cake, and Strawberry Shortcake Layer Cake. Kirsh offers a curated selection of Wines by the glass as well as draft and bottled beer and cider; special blend of coffee from Irving Farm, roasted in upstate New York. Visit: https://www.kirsh.nyc/.

Bustan (Upper West Side) The Israeli Mediterranean restaurant celebrates Mother's Day with a complimentary glass of Rose and a complimentary mini Kisses, signature dessert by Pastry Chef Shir Rozenblat for moms. Share Executive Chef Eli Buliskeria's selection of small plates. Crudo features the catch of day like Fagri (pink snapper from the Mediterranean Sea) with olive oil, tomato seeds, radish, basil and preserved lemons; Eggplant Carpaccio that has been fire roasted with long hot pepper, shallots, sesame and fresh herbs. Entrees include the Kebab Halabi featuring lamb kebab meatballs with onion, tomato, long hot pepper, tahini and pine nuts served in a flaky bread bowl which is cut table side to reveal the meat inside; Musakhan with roasted chicken, tahini-amba and herb salad served with taboon bread; a flaky Branzino featuring filets of Branzino a la Plancha with Labneh, za'atar, freekeh (Israeli risotto) and roasted fennel. Highlight of Signature ctails at Bustan include a selection of originals with a Mediterranean twist like the Jaffa Mule. Bustan has an International wine list that pairs well with the cuisine. Visit: https://bustannyc.com/.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse (Multiple Locations) Wolfgang's five New York City steakhouses make it easy to gather family and meet at a convenient location to celebrate Mom. In addition to the delicious meal choices, extensive wine list and a variety of ctails, Wolfgang's offers a spacious, stately dining atmosphere suitable for groups of four or more. Wolfgang's Steakhouses are open from noon until 10 p.m. on Sunday (some hours may vary based upon location). Visit: http://wolfgangssteakhouse.net/.

Red Farm (2 NYC Locations) This farm-to-table inspired modern Chinese restaurant has locations on the Upper West Side and West Village. For a mom with a hankering for Modern Chinese cuisine, she can enjoy a RedFarm Pastrami Egg Roll, "Pac Man" Shrimp Dumplings and Grilled Prime Creekstone Bone-In N.Y. Strip Steak. Pair with Ginger Fever, which marries Fever-Tree Ginger Beer, Italicus Rosolio, Lime Coriander Bitters and Kaffir Lime. Visit: https://www.redfarmnyc.com/.

LDV Hospitality's Scarpetta Offers Mother's Day Sweepstakes (Nomad) Scarpetta in NoMad is launching a sweepstakes for Mother's Day, where winners will receive two tickets to Scarpetta's Pasta Making Class with Chef Jorge on Sunday, May 12th, including Scarpetta aprons, appetizers, spaghetti, dessert and wine. Winners will also enjoy a one-night stay-cation at The James Hotel in NoMad and Mother's Day Sunday Brunch for two, with Scarpetta's Signature Dishes, Spring Brunch ctails, and live music by the Rakiem Walker Project! Entries are accepted on Scarpetta in NoMad's website. Visit: https://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/mothers-day-nyc/

Coarse NYC (Greenwich Village) Chef Vincent Chirico and his team offer a six-course tasting menu with paired wines for $99 per person. Taking into account allergies and aversions, Chef Vincent and his team prepare each course based on ingredients available at the market that day, therefore the menu changes regularly. Past dishes have included hamachi crudo with preserved ginger, purple shiso, wild mint and avocado, slow cooked egg with truffle cream, white asparagus and summer truffle, and veal filet mignon with ramps, spring onion and sunchoke mousseline. Coarse NYC will be open on Mother's Day from 5 p.m to 11 p.m. Visit: https://www.coarseny.com/.

Toriko NY (Greenwich Village) The Japanese yakitori and wine concept, is offering their Sakura (meaning cherry blossom) menu that includes a mixed green salad, rice bran pickled vegetables, yakitori (five chicken skewers and two vegetable skewers) as well as a choice of Toriko Shio Ramen or Oyako Don (chicken and egg rice bowl). The menu is priced at $50 with an optional $50 sake pairing. Visit: https://www.toriko-ny.com/.

Santina (Meatpacking) Major Food Group's restaurant is located under the High Line and specializing in light Italian cuisine. Now completely gluten-free, mom can indulge in Almond Pancakes, Egg Sandwich, French Toast, Cecinas, Mushroom Frittata and Lobster Fettuccine. Pair with Bellini Service (for 2-4), with white peach, passionfruit, blood orange, bottle of prosecco; or for a boozier option, the floral Santini Martini. Visit: https://www.santinanyc.com/.

CATCH NYC (Meatpacking) Celebrate Mother's Day on a gorgeous rooftop with panoramic views of downtown Manhattan at CATCH Roof. Guests can dine al fresco in the 3,000 square foot indoor/outdoor penthouse and enjoy the beautiful weather on the terrace, or indoors in the beautiful, chic space. CATCH specializes in fusing great food, service and vibe through its signature shareable style of dining and unparalleled ambiance. CATCH Roof is located on the rooftop of Catch NYC, the flagship property of Catvh Hospitality Group. Mother's Day Brunch Specials include Baked Ricotta with Sweet Potato & Bacon Jam, Glazed Onions, Grilled Latke Cakes and their Crab & Avocado Omelette with Parmesan, Fresh Herbs, and Green Onions. For a Mother's Day Dessert Special, indulge in the Matcha Churo Waffle with Strawberry Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey-Braised Rhubarb, and Candied Almonds. The full a la carte menu will also be available. CATCH NYC will be open for brunch from 11:00 AM - 3:30 PM. Visit: https://catchrestaurants.com/catchnyc/.

The Wilson (Chelsea) Enjoy a savory brunch at The Wilson where they are serving up a special of Blue Crab and Avocado Eggs Benedict with a Beet Hollandaise Sauce - a delicious, lighter twist on the classic for $25. When creating this dish, Executive Chef Stephany Burgos took inspiration from her own mom, and used a pink hollandaise sauce as a color to represent mothers on their special day. Visit: https://thewilsonnyc.com/.

In Good Company Hospitality has an initiative to celebrate Mothers Day. All moms eat for free with reservations of four or more persons at The Wilson (132 West 27th Street), Park Avenue Tavern (99 Park Avenue), Trademark Taste + Grind (38th West 36th Street), Cleo (444 Park Avenue) and Parker & Quinn (64 West 39th Street). All reservations for the venues mentioned above can be made through reservations@ingoodcompany.com.

Boulton & Watt (East Village) Gather your group and treat your mom to a celebratory Sunday brunch accompanied by a $25 bottle of bubbles. Toast to mothers everywhere as you sip on prosecco and feast on delicious brunch offerings like Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, Buttermilk Pancakes and a delectable selection of salads and burgers. Visit: http://www.boultonandwattnyc.com/.

Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lambs Club at The Chatwal (Times Square) Indulge in a Grand Buffet at Geoffrey Zakarian's The Lambs Club at The Chatwal. On Sunday, May 12th, guests are welcomed to celebrate Mother's Day at the landmarked Stanford White Studio with jazz performances by Melanie and the Bianco Martinis, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. For $85 per adult and $65 per child, guest will indulge in Breads & Pasties including Hot Cross Buns and Strawberry Pocket Pastry, Raw servings including Shrimp ctail and Tuna Tartare with Champagne Gelee & Cucumber, as well as Hot servings including Brioche French Toast, and Sweets including Lemon Meringue and Chocolate Soufflé Cake. It will be served on Sunday, May 12th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The price is $85 per adult / $65 per child. Visit: http://www.thelambsclub.com/.

Virgil's Real BBQ (Times Square) Bring mom to Virgil's Real BBQ for finger-licking BBQ dishes and Southern hospitality! In addition to their regular menu which features BBQ favorites like Trash Ribs, Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches and more, the restaurant will be offering four scrumptious specials. Entrée specials include Baby Back Ribs ($20.95 half, $32.95 whole), Skirt Steak Salad ($17.95), and Halibut ($26.95), all served with two sides and cornbread. For something sweet, the restaurant will also offer a special Carrot Cake ($7.95 per slice) for dessert. Visit: https://www.virgilsbbq.com/.

Hakkasan New York (Times Square) The restaurant makes for the perfect and unexpected Mother's Day brunch spot. Open from 11:30am onwards, Hakkasan New York forgoes played-out brunch dishes like pancakes and eggs benedict, in favor of their signature refined Cantonese dishes including spicy prawns with lily bulb and almond, steamed dim sum platters that feature scallop shumai and chive flower dumplings, mouthwatering pork belly claypots and, of course, their famous Peking Duck served with Tsar Nicoulai caviar. Visit: https://hakkasan.com/locations/hakkasan-new-york/.

Carmine's (Times Square) Moms who love Italian food will appreciate a meal at the beloved Carmine's! Along with their regular menu, the restaurant will be serving a seafood special that the whole family can enjoy - Seafood Stuffed Salmon ($74.95) featuring sea scallops, shrimp, crabmeat, fresh herbs, fresh breadcrumbs and fresh vegetables (feeds four to six guests). From the regular menu, diners can enjoy heaping plates of pasta, along with delectable meat and seafood dishes and scrumptious Italian desserts. Visit: https://www.carminesnyc.com/locations/times-square.

Social Drink & Food (Theatre District) Take mom to dine and drink al fresco at Social Drink & Food, a gorgeous hotel terrace with stunning views of midtown Manhattan. Each mom will receive a complimentary rose and enjoy a special brunch menu on the terrace from 11 am to 3 pm; featuring Mother of Flatbreads ($12) served with ricotta, mozzarella, brie, diced provolone and fresh green figs, and homemade quince marmalade. Diners can also enjoy dishes such as Crispy French Toast ($16) made with corn flake-crusted brioche, banana toffee maple sauce and banana chips, Greek Omelette ($14) with zucchini, onions, kalamata olivies, tomato, and feta and the Brioche Benedict ($16) with poached eggs, spinach and hollandaise sauce over a butter toasted brioche cup. Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/about2.html.

If you're visiting New Jersey, don't miss out on these wonderful restaurant destinations!

Zeugma Mediterranean Grill (Montclair) Turkish-born Chef Can Alp puts a Mediterranean twist on brunch, with such tempting choices as the Roasted Haloumi Omelet (w/cherry tomatoes, pesto), Z-Pancakes (w/fresh berries, homemade tahini chocolate), and the Medi Breakfast Platter (tahini chocolate, ricotta with honey, simit, jams, feta, spiced pumpkin, za'atar olives, grilled sujuk). Plus, many beautifully prepared traditional options. Open for Sunday brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visit: http://zeugmagrill.com/.

Samba Montclair (Montclair) Since Brazilian breakfast is quite different from what we're accustomed to, Chef/Owner Ilson Gonçalves has created a fusion version so American palates may experience Brazilian flavors with their eggs and French toast. Don't miss the avocado toast or angus burger, both served on housemade gluten-free cheese bread. Open for brunch on Mother's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit: https://www.sambamontclair.com/.

Benares Indian Restaurant (Wyckoff) Why give mom roses when you could give her Atom Bomb lava cake with rose petal ice cream? The dessert is a specialty of Benares Indian Restaurant, the recently opened Wyckoff location of the longstanding Tribeca restaurant. Benares, a BYO, serves a Sunday brunch with dosa (think crepe) and other traditional specials. Open for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit: https://www.benaresnj.com/.

Maritime Parc (Jersey City) After a complete remodeling, Maritime Parc reopens this May in time for Mother's Day. Bring mom for Executive Chef/Owner Chris Siversen's exceptional contemporary American fare and be among the first to see the chic new look. Make a day of it with a walk around Liberty State Park taking in views of Liberty Landing Marina, Lower Manhattan and the State of Liberty. Visit: https://www.maritimeparc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





