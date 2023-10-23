MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants

Foodies and dining adventurers take note! Main Line Today Restaurant Week returns for the first-ever fall edition, from November 5 to November 18th. The 14-day culinary celebration showcases the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. The region’s burgeoning restaurant community joins forces with Main Line Today and local businesses including Chase Bank to promote the culinary offerings that make the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Over 40 restaurants have joined the early line-up, including Amada Radnor, Agave Mexican Cuisine, Al Pastor, Amada Radnor, Autograph Brasserie, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Buena Onda Radnor, Joey Chops, Terrain Café, Pizzeria Vetri Devon, White Dog Café, Rosa Mexicano, La Collina and dozens more. Participating restaurants have created a variety of special offers this year including three and four-course prix fixe menus that range from $25 to $35 for lunch and $30 to $55 for dinner (plus beverage, tax, and gratuity.) Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry. Additional details and a complete list of restaurants and prix fixe menus is available at https://MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.



“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to venture out and sample new venues for a terrific price," said Main Line Today Publisher Michael Reath. "It’s also a way to show support for the amazing restaurants that make the Main Line and western suburbs a dining destination."



Main Line Today Restaurant Week began in 2021 and is offered twice a year. The event has grown from a few dozen restaurants to over 40 (and growing) in 2023. With a special focus on independent and local operations, Restaurant Week rallies diners and foodies to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots while taking advantage of special prix fixe offers.



This year's participants span three counties and dozens of townships - and reads like a who’s who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants, and nationally recognized chefs. Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in or takeout.



The early list of 2023 Fall participating restaurants is found below:



A Taste of Britain

503 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 971-0390



Agave Mexican Cuisine

1620 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

(484) 770-8345



Al Pastor

560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341

(484) 341-8886



Amada Radnor

555 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

(484) 429-2158



Amis Trattoria

138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4782



Autograph Brasserie

503 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne PA 19087

(610) 964-2588



Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne

385 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

(484) 581-7888



Blondie

4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

(215) 253-3833



Buena Onda Radnor

220 N. Radnor Chester Road Suite 226, Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 430- 4900



Chickie & Pete’s Malvern

10 Liberty Blvd Suite 190, Malvern, PA 19355

(484) 327-3700



Dua Restaurant

1000 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(484-380-2053



Fiore Rosso

915 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(484) 380-2059



Fork & Bottle

1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355

Located in The Desmond Malvern

(610) 296-9800



Foster Ave Carvery by Locust Lane Craft Brewery

50 Three Tun Road Suite #4, Malvern, PA 19355

484-324-4141



Fox & Hounds Pub

1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355

Located The Desmond Malvern

(610) 296-9800



Gullifty’s

1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

610-525-1851



Iron Hill Brewery

60 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 228-2280



Joey Chops

245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355

(484) 450-8890



KOP Grill & Tavern

128 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406



La Collina

37 Ashland Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004

(610) 668- 1780



Lola’s Garden

51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003

(484) 412-8011



Motto Berwyn

668 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312

(484) 320-8604



Nalan Indian Cuisine

889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335

(484) 364-4446



Otto by Polpo

52 N Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

(610) 880-0001



Pietro’s Pizzeria Radnor

236 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 367-7072



Pizzeria Vetri, Devon

138 West Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333

(484) 207-6663



Rosa Mexicano

105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 673-0870



Rosalie

139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

(610)-977-0600



Savona

100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428

(610) 520-1200



Stove and Tap West Chester

158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

(484) 999-0922



Streetlight Kitchen & Bar

5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026

(484) 461-9823



Tavola Restaurant & Bar

400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064

Located in the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Springfield, PA 19064

(610) 543-2100



The Fern and Fable

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355

(610) 647-1900



Terrain Café Devon

138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333

(610) 590-4671



Twenty One Pips

24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

(610) 228-2711



White Dog Café Glen Mills

981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

(610) 822-2100



White Dog Café Haverford

379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041

(610) 896-4556



White Dog Café Wayne

200 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 225-3700



(Look for others to be updated on the website before Restaurant Week begins!)



Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.



ABOUT MAIN LINE TODAY



Main Line Today is a regional magazine focusing on Philadelphia’s fabled Main Line and western suburbs. Main Line Today devotes itself to the communities, traditions and lifestyles of the area, providing insight into its people, history, culture and more. We make it our mission to both inform and entertain with superb photography, distinctive writing and thorough reporting.



Main Line Today magazine is published by Today Media, a locally owned media company. Today Media provides a full range of custom content and marketing solutions through Today Media Custom Communications, our custom communications division. From website design, mobile apps and social media content to graphic design, publications, print collateral, ad sales, printing and events, we’ll create a tailor-made strategy to help your business grow.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Al Pastor and Main Line Today