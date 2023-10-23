MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns with 40+ Restaurants

MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK
Foodies and dining adventurers take note! Main Line Today Restaurant Week returns for the first-ever fall edition, from November 5 to November 18th. The 14-day culinary celebration showcases the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties. The region’s burgeoning restaurant community joins forces with Main Line Today and local businesses including Chase Bank to promote the culinary offerings that make the Main Line and western suburbs such a diverse and rich dining destination. Over 40 restaurants have joined the early line-up, including Amada Radnor, Agave Mexican Cuisine, Al Pastor, Amada Radnor, Autograph Brasserie, Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros., Buena Onda Radnor, Joey Chops, Terrain Café, Pizzeria Vetri Devon, White Dog Café, Rosa Mexicano, La Collina and dozens more. Participating restaurants have created a variety of special offers this year including three and four-course prix fixe menus that range from $25 to $35 for lunch and $30 to $55 for dinner (plus beverage, tax, and gratuity.) Foodies from across the tri-state area are invited to save the date, make their reservations, and come hungry. Additional details and a complete list of restaurants and prix fixe menus is available at https://MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.
“Main Line Today’s Restaurant Week is a great opportunity to venture out and sample new venues for a terrific price," said Main Line Today Publisher Michael Reath. "It’s also a way to show support for the amazing restaurants that make the Main Line and western suburbs a dining destination."
Main Line Today Restaurant Week began in 2021 and is offered twice a year. The event has grown from a few dozen restaurants to over 40 (and growing) in 2023. With a special focus on independent and local operations, Restaurant Week rallies diners and foodies to support the most notable restaurants, bars, eateries, BYOBs and takeout spots while taking advantage of special prix fixe offers.
This year's participants span three counties and dozens of townships - and reads like a who’s who for the suburban dining scene, with local-based hospitality groups, award-winning restaurants, and nationally recognized chefs. Restaurants can choose what works best for them, offering lunch, dinner, or both—dine-in or takeout.
The early list of 2023 Fall participating restaurants is found below:
A Taste of Britain
503 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 971-0390
Agave Mexican Cuisine
1620 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(484) 770-8345
Al Pastor
560 Wellington Square, Exton, PA 19341
(484) 341-8886
Amada Radnor
555 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 429-2158
Amis Trattoria
138 W. Lancaster Ave., Suite 140, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4782
Autograph Brasserie
503 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne PA 19087
(610) 964-2588
Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne
385 W. Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(484) 581-7888
Blondie
4417 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 253-3833
Buena Onda Radnor
220 N. Radnor Chester Road Suite 226, Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 430- 4900
Chickie & Pete’s Malvern
10 Liberty Blvd Suite 190, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 327-3700
Dua Restaurant
1000 W Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(484-380-2053
Fiore Rosso
915 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(484) 380-2059
Fork & Bottle
1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
Located in The Desmond Malvern
(610) 296-9800
Foster Ave Carvery by Locust Lane Craft Brewery
50 Three Tun Road Suite #4, Malvern, PA 19355
484-324-4141
Fox & Hounds Pub
1 Liberty Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355
Located The Desmond Malvern
(610) 296-9800
Gullifty’s
1149 Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
610-525-1851
Iron Hill Brewery
60 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 228-2280
Joey Chops
245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355
(484) 450-8890
KOP Grill & Tavern
128 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406
La Collina
37 Ashland Ave, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(610) 668- 1780
Lola’s Garden
51 St. George Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011
Motto Berwyn
668 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312
(484) 320-8604
Nalan Indian Cuisine
889 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335
(484) 364-4446
Otto by Polpo
52 N Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
(610) 880-0001
Pietro’s Pizzeria Radnor
236 N Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 367-7072
Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
138 West Lancaster Ave, Devon, PA 19333
(484) 207-6663
Rosa Mexicano
105 Coulter Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 673-0870
Rosalie
139 East Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087
(610)-977-0600
Savona
100 Old Gulph Mills Road, Gulph Mills, PA 19428
(610) 520-1200
Stove and Tap West Chester
158 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
(484) 999-0922
Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(484) 461-9823
Tavola Restaurant & Bar
400 W Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064
Located in the Courtyard by Marriott Philadelphia Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 543-2100
The Fern and Fable
39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 647-1900
Terrain Café Devon
138 Lancaster Ave., #110, Devon, PA 19333
(610) 590-4671
Twenty One Pips
24 Cricket Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 228-2711
White Dog Café Glen Mills
981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342
(610) 822-2100
White Dog Café Haverford
379 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041
(610) 896-4556
White Dog Café Wayne
200 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 225-3700
(Look for others to be updated on the website before Restaurant Week begins!)
Save the dates and follow @mainlinetoday #MLTrestaurantweek on social media for updates and previews. For a full list of sponsors, restaurants, menus and other details, call 610-325-4630 or visit wwww.MainLineToday.com/Restaurant-Week.
Photo Credit: Courtesy Al Pastor and Main Line Today