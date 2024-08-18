MADISON RESORTS-Two South Jersey Destinations for your Next Getaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer isn't over yet and the Jersey shore is beckoning. Now, through the early fall is the perfect time to plan a getaway. We visited two of Madison Resorts' properties in southern New Jersey that are ideal for couples, families and friends' groups.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is a stunning new resort that brings together the historic doo-wop stylings of the Oceanview Motel and combine it with the iconic Royal Hawaiian property next door, for one giant resort that features 200 guest rooms, three restaurants, two pools, cabana and poolside seating for 100+, two hot tubs, opportunities for beachfront weddings, two fitness centers, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces and pet-friendly accommodations.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest is located at 7201 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. For resort information or to book a stay and to check for special promotions, visit madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com.



The Montreal Beach Resort has been a popular staple of Cape May’s oceanfront hotel district since 1966. The award winning hotel features 69 rooms, a two story bar and restaurant with outdoor seating and a large heated pool. Just steps from the beach and blocks away from the community's Convention Hall, this Madison Resorts property is a wonderful destination for all.

Montreal Beach Resort is located at 1025 Beach Ave, Cape May, NJ 08204. For more information and to make reservations, visit https://www.montrealbeachresort.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Madison Resort Wildwood Crest





Comments