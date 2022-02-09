Limited Edition Release for Super Bowl: 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Carneros 'THE RAM'

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their hometown this Sunday for Super Bowl LVI, Los Angeles-based winemaker Malek Amrani is celebrating the historic moment with the perfect wine. Meet The Vice Wine Napa Valley's limited edition 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Carneros "The Ram" to mark the occasion.

"Los Carneros (Spanish for The Rams) was the first established Sub-Appellation of Napa Valley in 1981," says Malek Amrani, The Vice founder/winemaker. "The Ram is also my Zodiac sign, the truck that I drive, and perhaps my favorite Football Team. Los Carneros is mostly known for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. Batch #52 reflects the potential of Los Carneros Cabernet Sauvignon, the underdog of Napa Valley, to achieve a breakthrough in a region where Cabernet reigns King."

Bright aromas of black cherry marmalade, violet, sandalwood and hazelnut are wrestling for your attention. The palate is bright and concentrated with plum and toffee flavors from the entrance to the mid-palate. Silky tannins linger to a long finish with caramel and chocolate. Drink now or hold if you can resist.

Put on your jersey and grab a few bottles while they last!

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Los Carneros "The Ram" - ($69.00 / 750ml bottle)

"The Ram" is made from 100% Unfiltered and Unfined Cabernet Sauvignon grapes sourced from the foothills of Mount Veeder, sustainably crafted with minimal winemaking intervention. The wine was aged for 22 months in two New Medium Toast oak barrels (1 French & 1 American). Only 600 bottles were produced.

About The Vice Wine

The Vice is a Napa Valley luxury wine brand made in small batches. Each batch is crafted from single grape varietals sourced from hand selected vineyards that best express the grape varietal and the region that it comes from. The Vice is a result of passionate labor, sustainable farming, a long expertise of the wine industry and a current understanding of the consumer's wine trend. The Vice is about as personal of a brand as it gets. Everything is done by the founders. We drive the truck to get our fruit, we crush, bottle, label; we do everything by hand when possible. We design the labels, work the market, and sell the wine. We believe that the best wines in the world aren't the most expensive ones. We thrive at providing the best quality wine at the best value. For more information visit thevice.com and follow on @thevicewine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Vice Wine