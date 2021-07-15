Late Night Dining at ICHIBANTEI and MARACUJA in NYC

Late night dining is back in NYC! New Yorkers can once again eat out late and here are two great options - classic Japanese izakaya cooking in the East Village and modern Spanish in Williamsburg - where diners can enjoy proper meals way past most restaurants' hours.

One of the East Village's most popular izakayas, Ichibantei, is once again serving up traditional Japanese dishes until 3am daily. A favorite of late night revelers and the restaurant industry for a post-shift meal, Ichibantei celebrated its 10th anniversary during the pandemic and it's still going strong. Founded by Chef Rutsuko "Ruth" Koga and Shin Araki in 2010, Ichibantei continues to serve "teishoku" Japanese set meals just like their mothers made while they were growing up in Japan. Ruth, who learned to cook from her mother as a child in Kumamoto, makes almost everything from scratch just as she was taught. The full menu is available until late and features signatures like grass-fed beef Ichibantei Steak (7 or 11oz) with garlic chips and, like all entrees, salad, rice and miso soup; Maguro (tuna) steak; Chicken Nanban, Donburi rice bowls topped with katsu pork cutlet or chicken; Cold Ramen and more. Food - also available for delivery - until 3am; sake, beer and cocktails until 4am. 401 E. 13thSt., NYC; www.ichibanteiny.com, @ichibanteiny.

In Williamsburg, Maracuja is serving their full menu until midnight seven nights a week. The kitchen is helmed by chef Roberto Jimenez, a veteran of Jose Andres' Little Mercado, who became the neighborhood's favorite hang's first executive chef a few months ago. Roberto's modern Spanish menu features tapas, pinxtos (skewers) and entrees, including Pulpo y Papas(charred octopus, potato confit, PX sherry reduction); Chicken Croquetas with Basque salbitxada sauce; skewers of Hudson Valley duck breast, hanger steak, shrimp or chorizo; Gambas al Ajillo in a skillet; Skirt Steak with tostones and chimichurri, Mussels & Clams in a smoked bacon seafood broth, and a Seafood Paella for 2, loaded with shrimp, clams, mussels and chorizo. The bar is open until 2am on weeknights, 4am on Saturday & Sunday for bespoke cocktails, craft beers and natural wine. 279 Grand St., Williamsburg, Brooklyn; www.maracujabk.com; @maracujabk.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Maracuja