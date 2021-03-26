LOS VASCOS Wines are Sure to Please

We recently joined a tasting via zoom to experience four wines by Domaines Barons de Rothschild's Los Vascos.

The tasting featured the launch of the new Cromas collection. Derived from the Greek word for "color," the name Cromas was inspired by the colors of nature and the terroir, as well as the wines of French and Chilean roots. Our readers will certainly be pleased by the Los Vacos elegant wines that bring exceptional quality to the everyday.

The tasting program was led by Philippe Rolet, General Manager of Bodegas Caro and Vina Los Vascos located in Mendoza, Argentina and Colchagua, Chile. We were very impressed by Philippe as he shared his winemaking expertise and contributed insights about the region and its climate.

In January 2019, Philippe Rolet became Estate Manager for Bodegas Caro, a partnership between Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) and the Catena family. The vision of Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) to expand their estates took them to South America in 1988, becoming the first French viticultural investment in modern Chile.Situated in the heart of the Mendoza region in Argentina, Bodegas Caro's ambition has been to produce a unique range of wines that would combine two cultures, French and Argentine, two grape varieties, Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon, and the expertise of both families. In September 2020, Philippe became General Manager of Viña Los Vascos and Bodegas Caro, responsible for developing DBR's South American estates at both vineyards and abroad.

Here are the particulars about the four Los Vascos wines that were presented at the tasting that Broadwayworld.com enjoyed. They are accessible and affordable, ideal for the upcoming spring holidays and summer meals.

Los Vascos Chardonnay 2020 Grapes are sourced from the coolest terroirs in Colchagua Valley. The main characteristics of this season were an early harvest, low rainfall, and a slight risk of disease and pests. It began with a frost-free winter with little rain and average low temperatures that were rather warm for the period. The spring was then quite mild, despite the temperature dropping below 0°C on two occasions. Finally, the summer was hot with maximum temperatures of over 37°C. As a result of these characteristics, the harvest was 13 days earlier than the previous season, taking place from February 12th - 24th. Grapes are harvested before daylight in order to keep a maximum of freshness. Upon arrival at the winery, they are pressed and fermented at low temperature in stainless steel tanks to preserve their aromatic potential. The wine has an intense yellow color. There is a fruit-scented nose of ripe pineapple, banana, honeydew melon with lime with fresh hazelnut notes. The wine is very well-balanced with creamy and persistent mouthfeel. Grape Varieties: 100% Chardonnay (SRP $14)

Los Vascos Rosé 2020

The grapes of the 2020 rosé are sourced from dedicated plots of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah. An early harvest driven primarily by the weather, among other factors, was the signature of a season that started with a warm winter, had little precipitation and saw only a few days with below zero temperatures. Spring had two frost episodes that burned some bunches and buds and led to natural thinning of the fruit, which in turn allowed for greater concentration and enhanced the quality of the berries. Despite these two days of frost, temperatures continued to rise in spring and especially in summer, even exceeding 37°C in the shade, while the rain remained absent. Consequently, the harvest took place some 20 days before the usual date. The harvest was kicked off on March 11; however, the varieties used in this Rosé started to be picked on February 20. Grapes were harvested early in the morning when temperatures were low in order to preserve the aromatic freshness of the grapes. At the winery, grapes were pressed directly and fermented at low temperatures in stainless steel tanks to retain the purity of the fruit. The wine has a right pale pink color. It has an intensely fresh strawberry and raspberry-scented on the nose with a citrusy background of grapefruit. The palate is creamy with nice acidity and a hint of fruit that lingers in a gentle yet persistent finish. Grape Varieties: 60% Syrah, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Mourvèdre (SRP $14)

Los Vascos: Cromas Carménère Grand Reserva 2019

To render the best expression of Chile's emblematic varietal, the vines have been planted on the mountain foothills where the warm granitic soil and privileged exposure offer optimal ripening conditions. The drier-than-usual start to the season required early irrigation and meticulous monitoring of the vineyard. The major challenge for the vintage was the extremely high temperatures at the end of January and beginning of February (reaching 40.6°C). Fortunately, the much cooler nights allowed high-quality grapes to be obtained with excellent ripeness and balance. The harvests began in mid-April and ended by May 7th. Los Vascos wines are made with the same care as Bordeaux Grand Crus. The grapes are carefully picked by hand when reaching phenolic ripeness. After thorough sorting and destemming, grapes are placed in stainless steel tanks for fermentation. Regular pumps ensure a gentle extraction of the tannins. After malolactic fermentation 50% of the wine is transferred into French oak barrels for a period of 12 months. The wine has a color tinged with purple. On the nose the wine reveals fruit aromas such as blackberry, plum and black cherry that gradually evolve with hints of white pepper and herbaceous notes, characteristic of this grape variety. On the palate the tannins are soft and silky with a pleasant balance between density and acidity. Grape Varieties: 100% Carmenère (SRP $22)

Los Vascos: Cromas Cabernet Sauvignon Gran Reserva 2018

The cabernet sauvignon for the Grande Reserve is sourced from selected plots planted on the foothills of the mountains, as well as some of the older vines from the best plots in the heart of the estate. 2018 offered optimal weather conditions. The season started with average rainfall in winter and spring, which provided favorable conditions for bud break and fruit onset. Summer temperatures remained slightly below average, which allowed grapes to ripen slowly. This factor, combined with a great after season with no precipitation, was determining the harvest timing that started rather late once the grapes had developed fully and reached optimal phenolic ripeness. The wine has an intense ruby-red color with glints of garnet. Initially, the nose presents scents of fresh strawberry, red cherry, gooseberry and blue flowers, followed by subtle notes of sea, tobacco, caramel and graphite. On the palate, the wine is generous with soft, yet lively tannins, leading into a long, lingering finish. Grape Varieties: 85% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Syrah, 5% Carménère (SRP $22)

