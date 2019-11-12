LOKAL JC in Jersey City-Specials and Events

Lokal JC, the recently opened restaurant on the waterfront of Jersey City, New Jersey is sharing some of their specials with Broadwayworld.com readers.

Happy Hour: Get your grub on with daily happy hour specials from 5-7 pm. Enjoy $1 oysters, small plate trio platters for $19 and more - the plates pair well with the panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

Brunch: Catch Lokal's brunch on Saturday & Sunday from 11 am-3 pm. The menu is made up of Mediterranean favorites like a mezze platter, Tabouli and shakshuka. American classics are also on the menu including Egg's Benny, pancakes and more, all whipped up by Michelin-trained chef Walter Donadio.

Cocktails: Pick your poison - Lokal's craft cocktail program is strong. From the Elliott Stubb, Lokal's version of a Whisky Sour, the gin-based Jerry Thomas or the James Pepper, Lokal's take on the Old Fashioned, you will not be disappointed.

Holidays: 'Tis the season! With the holidays just around the corner, it's time to get planning. Whether you're looking for a venue to host the perfect holiday party for just a few friends, or a corporate takeover, Lokal is the answer. Semi-private dining spaces or full buyouts are available. Lokal also offers catering options for any occasion outside the restaurant.

Lokal JC is located on the scenic waterfront at 2nd St., Unit 101, Jersey City, NJ 07302. Visit their web site at https://lokaljc.com/ or call them at 201.222.6800.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Lokal JC





Related Articles