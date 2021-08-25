KURRY SHACK Expands in Philly Opening 3 Locations in Old City, Francisville, and Rittenhouse

Kurry Shack is ready to take Philadelphia by storm by opening three new restaurants in three different neighborhoods around the city - with two more to be announced later this year. Kurry Shack and owner Shafi Gaffar are proud to open in Center City/ Rittenhouse, Francisville and Old City/ Historic Philly. The original proof of concept location is also now fully opened in South Philly with expanded dine-in service, days of operations, and full menu. The original opened just prior to the pandemic, and after the recipes, technology and concept were perfected, Gaffar is ready to expand.

Philadelphia's newest locally owned series of Indian restaurants will bring the Kurry Shack's delicious homestyle North Indian influenced cooking to new parts of the city - with a delivery radius that will now extend from Southwest Philly to Kensington, and Old City to University City - with a sweeping delivery radius from South West Philly to Kensington, and the Delaware River through the middle of University City.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kurry Shack