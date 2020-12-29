KETEL ONE and Marvelous Mary Recipe to Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day on 1/1

The Bloody Mary is one of the few truly customizable cocktails out there, and since everyone has their own preferred spin on the serve, Ketel One is celebrating National Bloody Mary Day on 1/1 by offering something for everyone. From swapping tomato juice for carrot and apple juice (or even pineapple juice) to jalapeno slices and cayenne pepper, there are many combinations to make your cocktail more marvelous.

Ketel One's Marvelous Mary is a classic take on the cocktail with a marvelous twist. The secret here is to combine Ketel One Vodka with tomato juice, lemon juice, hot sauce, and a pinch of salt. You can top it off with a cucumber ribbon for garnish!

If you're looking for a fresh greens kick to your Bloody Mary, try Ketel One's Green Mary. We're adding pineapple juice, coriander leaves, mint leaves, jalapeno slices, apple cider vinegar, and agave syrup to the mix. Add a half moon and mint bouquet to complete this marvelous mixture.

Looking to spice things up a bit? Try Ketel One's Farmers Market Mary, which includes cayenne pepper and dried chili flakes. Swap out traditional tomato juice for equal parts carrot and apple juice for a complete orange look, and bright, vegetal taste. Top it off with orange sunshine and a carrot ribbon for garnish.

Check out this simple, satisfying Bloody Mary recipe by Ketel One.

Ketel One Vodka's Marvelous Mary

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

-5 oz Tomato Juice

-.5 oz Lemon Juice

-5 Drops Hot Sauce

-1 Pinch Salt

-Garnish with Cucumber Ribbon

Method: Take a clean Highball Glass, add your ingredients over ice, finish with a ribbon, and serve!

For more information on Ketel One and additional recipes, please visit: https://www.ketelone.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ketel One