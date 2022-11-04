Jersey Shore Restaurant Week at THE GOAT by David Burke in Union Beach from 11/4 to 11/13

Jersey Shore Restaurant kicks off on Friday 11/4 and runs through Sunday 11/13 with menu specials from many of the area's favorite eateries. The Goat by David Burke, located on Route 36 in Union Beach, has a menu that is sure to please guests so make your dining plans!

For a prix fixe of $40.22 per person, a three-course menu will include the following delicious selections!

Appetizer choice of:

-BEET, GOAT CHEESE & BACON SALAD with little gem lettuce, angry nuts, and grapes

-ANGRY WAGYU MEATBALLS with creamy polenta, ricotta di capra, and parmesan tuile

-CAESAR SALAD with romaine, kale, crouton, spring peas, and a classic dressing

-BRUSCHETTA OF THE DAY W/ SHISITO PEPPERS

-SHRIMP & CUCUMBER COCKTAIL +4 SUPPLEMENT with 3pc. shrimp, cocktail sauce, citrus dressing, horseradish, and lemon

-SOUP OF THE DAY m/p

Main dishes choice of:

EVOO CHICKEN PARMESAN with local mozzarella, tomato, basil, and spaghetti O's

PAN ROASTED SALMON with charred broccoli, artichokes, and tomato caper vinaigrette

"BREAKING MY BALLS" RIGATONI with wagyu meatball bolognese, tomato, basil, and ricotta

SURF & TURF +6 SUPPLEMENT with short rib, garlicky shrimp, whipped potato, peas, and carrots

Dessert choice of:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE ICE CREAM SLIDERS with amarena cherries, candied pistachio, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate sauce

FRESH FRUIT & SORBET with strawberry, and hibiscus tea

DB'S CHEESECAKE LOLLIPOP TREE FOR TWO with chocolate tuxedo, cherry pistachio, toffee crunch, bubblegum whipped cream, and cotton candy

VANILLA BEAN CRÈME BRÛLÉE with mixed berries, and crispy wafer

LAST PIECE OF HUMBLE PIE

Note: Menu selections are subject to change. Taxes and gratuity are not included. On Friday and Saturday, the Restaurant Week menu will be offered until 6:00 pm only. Your complete party must be seated not later than 6:00 pm with no exceptions.

The Goat by David Burke is located at 1411 Route 36, Union Beach, NJ 07735. Visit https://thegoatbydb.com/ or call 732.264.5222.

Follow them on social media @THEGOATbyDB and @ChefDavidBurke

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld for our restaurant feature on The Goat by David Burke.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy (BEET, GOAT CHEESE & BACON SALAD)