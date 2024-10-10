JEPTHA CREED Bourbon-Recipes for Autumn and Halloween Cocktails

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeptha Creed As Halloween approaches, not every cocktail needs to be a bubbling cauldron of fright! In the spirit of this spooky season, here are four cocktail recipes from that bring warmth and comfort rather than chills. These aren’t your typical eerie, smoke-filled drinks. Instead, they’re rich, fall-inspired creations that invite you to embrace the cozy side of Halloween.

From the spiced warmth of cinnamon to the herbal notes of sage, these cocktails are designed to bring out the best of the season while still celebrating the haunting festivities. Whether you're hosting a Halloween gathering or just need a drink to warm up as the temperatures drop, these are perfect for keeping the autumn spirit alive.

Check out these inspired recipes!

Apple Butter Old Fashioned

(Featured at Jeptha Creed Distillery’s Mixology Class until December 1st)

Ingredients:

1-2 Dashes Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters

Exclusive bitters available at Jeptha Creed Distillery for Kentucky locals, with the option to substitute any black walnut bitters

1 Bar Spoon Apple Butter Demerara Syrup

1.5oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon

Method: In a rocks glass, add Ne Oublie Black Walnut bitters, Apple Butter Demerara Syrup, and lastly, your Four Grain Jeptha Creed Bourbon. Add your large ice cube and stir until chilled. Express the oils from an orange peel over the drink, drop the peel in and add a cinnamon stick into the glass.

Apple Butter Demerara Syrup Recipe:

16oz demerara sugar

8 oz water (use more as needed)

5-6 tablespoons apple butter

Heat water on the burner, slowly add sugar and stir to incorporate. Once sugar is dissolved, stir in apple butter. Once combined, allow to cool and store in the refrigerator. Expires in one month.

Maple Rose

(Available on Jeptha Creed Distillery ’s Fall/Winter menu)

Ingredients:

¾ oz Rosemary Maple Syrup

¾ oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ oz Dry Vermouth

2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake then double strain into rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

Rosemary Maple Syrup Directions:

Combine 2 parts maple syrup and 1 part water into a medium saucepan. Introduce desired amount of fresh rosemary sprigs over low heat and stir for about 30 minutes. Remove rosemary stems and allow to cool before use.

Red Royale

Ingredients:

1 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

2 oz Red Wine

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Amaro Braulio (Herbal Liqueur)

1/2 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Lemon Wheel

Thyme

Rosemary

Sage Leaf

Method: Add Bourbon, Red Wine, Juice, Liqueur, and Syrup with Ice to a shaker tin. Shake vigorously until chilled. Strain over ice into highball glass and garnish with Lemon Wheel, Thyme, Rosemary, and Sage Leaf.

The Clever Sage

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

1/2 oz of Cinnamon Simple Syrup

1/2 oz Lime Juice

Egg White

Sage Leaves

Method: Add Sage Leaves and Cinnamon Simple Syrup to a shaker tin and muddle. Then add Bourbon, Lime Juice, and Egg White to the shaker tin and shake vigorously. Double strain into coupe glass and garnish with Sage Leaf.

HERE. For more information on Jeptha Creed and additional recipes, please visit

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeptha Creed

Comments