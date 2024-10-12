J. LOHR VINEYARDS AND WINES - Giving Back

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is tops for quality and they have an admirable commitment to philanthropy at the heart of their operations. Wine lovers may be looking for premium wines to purchase that give back as we acknowledge Breast Cancer Awareness Month during October.is tops for quality and they have an admirable commitment to philanthropy at the heart of their operations.

For over five decades, the company has been synonymous with award-winning, sustainably-produced California wines, but their legacy extends far beyond the vineyard. With deep-rooted values of community and family, the Lohr family’s charitable efforts have become as important to the brand as the wines they produce.

Here are two very timely examples!

50 Years, States & Ways of Giving - In honor of its 50th anniversary year, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines continues to embrace the spirit of community and generosity by partnering with a charitable, non-profit organization in all 50 states to support their mission with a $5,000 donation – for a total of more than $250,000 nationwide, alongside a nationwide consumer sweepstakes where consumers were invited to nominate a charity of their choice.

2021 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon - This wine is a commemorative release in honor of founder Jerry Lohr’s late wife. Carol Waldorf Lohr who passed away in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer. Today, as part of the company’s Touching Lives initiative, $3 from every purchase of J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, whether at your local restaurant, wine shop, online or at our Wine Centers, is donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. To date, the initiative has funded over 8,000 mammograms.

Each glass of J. Lohr wine represents more than just fine craftsmanship. It's a contribution to a larger mission of hope. We highly recommend J. Lohr wines and it's a pleasure to know that the winery has an altruistic spirit. For more information, and to learn about their portfolio of wines, please visit HERE. We highly recommend J. Lohr wines and it's a pleasure to know that the winery has an altruistic spirit. For more information, and to learn about their portfolio of wines, please visit

Photo Credit: Courtesy of J. Lohr Wine Vineyards and Wines

Comments