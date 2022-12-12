It’s Party Time-Mix those Cocktails!

You're probably looking to impress guests this holiday season with your mixology skills. So what does it take to create the perfect drink? The best ingredients and a recipe to make it happen is all you'll need. Check out these six wonderful recipes below, shop for their top-notch ingredients and enjoy the good times ahead!

French Marg

Ingredients:

1 oz Próspero Blanco

1 oz Chambord

2 oz Grapefruit Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice & shake vigorously for about 10 seconds, or until the shaker is cold. Pour into a Martini glass.

Proper Iced Coffee

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Whiskey

4 oz hot coffee

.75 oz simple syrup

2-3 oz heavy cream

Method: In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff). In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee, and simple syrup. Stir. Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink. Optional grating of nutmeg on top

Midnight Sparkle

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Crystal Head Aurora Vodka

½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur

1 ½ oz. Cranberry Juice

¼ oz. Simple Syrup

Sparkling Wine

Method: Add ingredients excluding the sparkling wine into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass, and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with sugared cranberries and dehydrated orange.

Tanteo Sparkling Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tanteo Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Sparkling Wine or Club Soda

3/4 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz. Agave Nectar

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice Stir well and strain into a chilled Coupe Glass Garnish with a lemon twist

Speyside 75

Ingredients:

1 part Tulchan™ Gin

3 parts Prosecco DOC

½ part fresh lemon juice

½ part sugar syrup

Method: Add the Tulchan Gin, syrup and lemon to a shaker and fill with ice, shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled Champagne flute, top with Champagne and give a gentle stir

Broken Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Broken Shed Vodka

1 oz Aperol

1 oz Luna Argenta Prosecco

Method: Add ingredients to a large wine glass over ice, stir and top with Perrier/soda. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com