ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations

Did you know that potluck meals are a fan-favorite in Italy, just like in the United States? Combine the two and serve Italian wines at the next group gathering this fall. Whether guests are bringing charcuterie, pasta, hearty stew or a dessert plate, you can be sure that the wines we recommend from Italy are ideal to enjoy.

Bring together friends, family, and food and wine enthusiasts for a delightful journey through the culinary wonders of the “Beautiful Country.” Transform your space into a charming trattoria as you plan a potluck meal that will long be remembered. Here are four suggestions for food selections and Italian wines that pair wonderfully.

-Begin with antipasti like bruschetta topped with juicy tomatoes, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil (better paired with a wide and velvety Duca di Salaparuta Kados Grillo DOC 2021, made with one of the most versatile grapes of Sicily - Buy here $24.99.)

-Enjoy tagliatelle al tartufo and risotto alla Milanese as primi piatti (better paired with a crispy and savory Cuvage Alta Langa DOCG Brut Millesimato 2019, featuring delicate hints of lightly roasted hazelnuts from Piedmont - Buy here $49.99).

-For secondi, savor Osso Buco and eggplant involtini (better paired with a full-bodied, fresh, and elegant Ricossa Barbera Appassimento DOC 2021, Piedmont's DOC first ever Barbera Appassimento - Buy here $18.99)

-End on a sweet note with tiramisu and cannoli (better paired with a sweet and delicate Acquesi Asti DOCG, produced using the Martinotti Method to preserve the aromatic and pure varietal aromas of the grape - Buy here $16.99/18.99).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers