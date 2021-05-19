ITALIAN TRADE AGENCY Presents Cocktails with Top Spirits-Sip the Flavors of Italy

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Good news! The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) a governmental agency entrusted with the promotion of Italian food, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in the USA, is currently educating consumers on a wide range of fine Italian Spirits. They have partnered with 20 Italian Brands through the Spirits Promotion Project . The variety of unique spirits includes Amaro Grappa, Limoncello, Vermouth and other small niche categories that add a unique and exotic touch to traditional cocktail recipes.

The Spirits Promotion Project will include trade events with major industry players such as the United States Bartender's Guild and Tales of the Cocktail. "We are honored to see familiar names get back on board with the project and excited to collaborate with smaller brands new to the US market", says Antonino Laspina, Italian Trade Commissioner, Executive Director of the USA.



We have gathered eight recipes for a variety of cocktails that use Italian spirits as a base. These drinks are perfect for the lovely warm spring and summer days ahead. Stock your bar and get ready to impress friends and family with these wonderful cocktails

TRAMONTO DI PORTOFINO

Ingredients:

-1 oz Portofino Dry Gin

-1 oz green Chartreuse 1 oz sweet red Vermouth

-2 dashes of orange bitter

Method: Pour the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir gently until smooth and fresh. Pour into a chilled dish and garnish with orange zest.

Whiskey Lemon Smash

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Rebellion Bourbon

-.75 oz Meletti Limoncello

-.25 oz simple syrup

-2 lemon wedges

-Mint

Method: Muddle 2 slices of lemon and 10 pieces of mint with simple syrup. Add ice, bourbon, limoncello and shake. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon twist and a mint sprig.

ITALICUS CUP

Ingredients:

-2 parts ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

-1 part Pink Grapefruit juice

-1 part soda water Pinch of salt

Method: Build in a tumbler and garnish with a Grapefruit wedge.

Anisette Mojito

Ingredients:

-2 oz Meletti Dry Anisette

-1 oz fresh lime juice

-1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

-.5 oz simple syrup

-8 leaves of fresh mint

Method: Muddle anisette with mint. Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake and strain into a serving glass over crushed ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.

For Whom The Sun Rises

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz (45 ml) Amaro Sibilla

-0.75 oz (22 ml) grapefruit juice

-0.25 oz (7.50 ml) lime juice

-0.25 oz (7.50 ml) Maraska Maraschino (cherry brandy)

-0.25 oz (7.50 ml) simple syrup

-5 drops salt solution (3 parts kosher salt to 1 part water)

-Grapefruit peel (placed in the shaker).

Method: combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake hard 15 times to aerate. Double-strain into a chilled coupe.

ITALICUS SPRITZ

Ingredients:

-2 parts ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

-2 parts Prosecco (or Champagne)

Method: Build over ice cubes in a large wine glass Garnish with three green olives.

Sanguinello

Ingredients:

-1 oz Pallini Limoncello

-1 oz Campari

-1 oz Blood orange juice Orange zest

Method: Shake all ingredients and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with an orange zest.

Americano

Ingredients:

-1 oz Meletti Amaro

-1 oz Meletti 1870 Aperitivo

-Club soda

Method: Add first two ingredients to a highball glass with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with orange wedge.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Italian Trade Agency