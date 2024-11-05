HYUN & THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop for a Wagyu Feast

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld as we plan to visit and let our readers know all about HYUN Korean BBQ and their butcher shop. It is located in the heart of Midtown convenient for theatergoers and shoppers!

As the holiday season approaches, New Yorkers seeking a fresh twist on tradition are discovering HYUN Korean BBQ and THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop as must-visit destinations for Thanksgiving and beyond.

HYUN: A Michelin-Recognized Korean BBQ Restaurant Experience

With the cool weather setting in, there is nothing like gathering around a sizzling Korean BBQ with friends and family. HYUN, located in K-town, offers an intimate setting with private booths, perfect for a cozy, memorable holiday meal. Known for its distinctive blend of authenticity and refinement, HYUN elevates the Korean BBQ experience with an exclusive focus on Japanese Wagyu beef. This season, the restaurant’s streamlined three-course “HYUN-makase” menu ($159 per person) brings guests on a journey of flavor, featuring 12 hand-selected cuts of Wagyu from the restaurant’s proprietary butcher shop, THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop. A personal server is on hand to guide diners through each course, making for a truly curated dining experience.

THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop: Luxurious Holiday Gifting and Gatherings

For those looking to host at home or find the perfect Thanksgiving host gift, THE HYUN Premium Butcher Shop offers a standout alternative to traditional turkey. As the first Japanese Wagyu butcher in the U.S. to import whole boneless cattle, THE HYUN brings an unparalleled selection of A-5 Wagyu, sourced directly from top farms in Japan. The shop’s minimalist, atelier-inspired design showcases over 50 prime cuts. Local delivery is available for NYC residents, making it easy to bring luxury Wagyu to your holiday table.

For a one-of-a-kind host gift, THE HYUN Collection offers curated wood box sets, featuring three or six premium cuts beautifully wrapped in Bojagi, a traditional Korean gift wrap. The gift sets are each wrapped in colorful silk fabrics and embellished with decorative tassels. With their special vacuum sealing, the meat has extended freshness — lasting up to three weeks in the fridge — making these sets a standout gift.

Local delivery in New York City is available using the link here and a full menu can be viewed here.

HYUN and the HYUN Premium Butcher Shop is located at 10 E 33rd Street

New York, NY, 10016. Visit their website HERE and call 917.261.6217.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HYUN