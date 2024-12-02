News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn Free Christmas Tree Lighting

Get in the holiday spirit at one of Brooklyn's oldest known houses.

By: Dec. 02, 2024
HENDRICK I. LOTT HOUSE in Brooklyn Free Christmas Tree Lighting Image
The Hendrick I. Lott House is hosting a free tree lighting event that we know our readers will enjoy.

Kick off the holiday season on Friday, December 6 at 6:00 pm at one of Brooklyn’s oldest known houses. The event will feature a tree lighting, a photo opportunity with Sinterklaas (the Dutch Santa) and a delicious treat of hot cocoa with cookies.  

The exterior of the Lott House represents a traditional Dutch-American vernacular farmhouse. Built c. 1800 by Hendrick I. Lott, it incorporates the 1720 house built by Hendrick’s grandfather, Colonel Johannes H. Lott. The Lott House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a New York City landmark. New York City purchased the house in 2002 from the estate of Ella Suydam, a direct descendant of Hendrick I. Lott and his grandfather Colonel Johannes H. Lott.

The Hendrick I. Lott House  is located at 940 East 36th Street at Marine Park in Brooklyn. For more information, please visit HERE. 
 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hendrick I. Lott House



