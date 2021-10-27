HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS-Get Out and Celebrate in NYC

Looking for some real fun for the Halloween holiday. We have all the spots you need to know about. Get your costume, put on your dancing shoes and get ready for some great drinks and eats. It's party time!

OIR, located at 357 W 16th Street, will host Halloween parties from Thursday, October 28th to Sunday, October 31st. Club Calco will DJ on Thursday beginning at 10pm followed by Club Calco and Cyrus X DJing on Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th. On Halloween day, DJ Ramen, Stillwell, Lai and Don Javi will be on set. Doors for all open at 10pm.

Slate in Chelsea at 54 W. 21st Street will host a series of Halloween parties to get in the spooky spirit this season beginning with Fashion Halloween on Thursday, October 28th. New York Fashion TV will take over the scene with Dimitri Manuel as well as NYFTV Host Top Model Marina Milani. NYFTV Singer Salome Qatamadze will perform at 8pm followed by the Kikiriki Hellowin Fashion Show at 9pm with DJ's Ill Skills and Zeke Thomas. Till Death Do Us Party will be on Friday, October 29th beginning at 10pm with performances by Luke Alexander, 7 Velissaris, Sasha Troy, Tropix Striz, Markel, Flapjax and Sasha Rome. Haunted Slate will be on Saturday, October 30th beginning at 10pm with music by Lohrasp Kansara and Mike Sation.

Nearly Ninth at Arlo Midtown is having a soiree on Friday, October 29th. The doors will open at 8:00 pm. There is a theme of "A Night of the Drop Dead Gorgeous" with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's dear departed. Refreshments will feature Casamigos Margaritas with a two for one special, food specials, jazz music, impersonators and a palm reader.

DEG presents Friday Beer's The Very Scary Suckdown at the Brooklyn Hangar on Saturday, October 30th. Spend the night listening to DJ Press Play and catching free merch. The best costume gets to come on stage when DJ Press Play debuts his new song with Sommer Ray. Show starts at 9pm.

Schimanski in Brooklyn at 54 N 11th St will throw Halloween weekend events on Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th. Odalys & Powers Pleasant will kick off on Friday at the If You Know You Know Hollaween Party hosted by Joey Badass & friends. On Saturday, join Schimanski's The Spooky Link costume party hosted by mylifeiskara, Israel Hoffman, Cyrese, Scrillz, and Rahilou with music by Proper Edakit, SBSoundz, Milhouse, and Silent Addy. Doors open at 10.

Amor Loco, at 134 W. 46th Street in the heart of Times Square, is the place to be to celebrate the pooky season. The just-opened convivial taqueria in Midtown is hosting a Day of the Dead party on Friday, October 29 from 7 to 10 pm with burlesque performances and a show hosted by Lucy Buttons from 8 to 8:45 pm. They'll also be debuting La Catrina, a show stopping flaming cocktail that's served in a skull glass that is made with Hiatus Tequila Reposado, flaming Grand Marnier, cinnamon syrup, lime and pineapple juice. Samples of the drink will be passed out as guests arrive and the presentation will be showcased at the start of the burlesque show (fire will be involved!). To enhance the celebration, the restaurant will be decorated to fit the theme and all staff will have La Catrina skull face paintings. The Amor Loco team will also raffle off a magnum of champagne at the end of the night. To enter, guests should simply post on social media and tag @amorloconyc. Reservations are recommended through Resy or by emailing info@amorloconyc.com. Walk-ins are always welcome, but subject to availability.

Art Soho is having a gathering on Saturday, October 30th from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am. The event will feature an open bar all night and two hours of delicious passed appetizers. There will be multiple experience stations from Volcan Tequila, Woodinville Whiskey, and Moet & Chandon. There will be a DJ spinning tunes all night, a costume contest with prizes and more. The cost is $150.00 per person.

Arlo NoMad Lounge is hosting Halloween guest on Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am. It will be "A Nightmare on 31st Street" featuring Sofar Sounds. It will be followed with music by Ghost DJs, and one hour of refreshing complimentary cocktails. Costumes are mandatory for all guests.

Dingaling, the new stylish neighborhood bar at 116 Avenue C, is now throwing an irreverent costume party for Halloween after the sun goes down. Visit them on Tuesday through Friday and on Sunday from 4:00 pm to late and on Saturday from 2:00 pm to late. No reservations are needed. Just walk in and enjoy some Halloween fun. Dingaling walks the line between laid-back and elevated and is perfect for late-night dancing and a great place to meet people, laugh, and have a great time.

Bandits, the watering hole from the team behind Den Hospitality is located at 44 Bedford Street. The venue will be hosting a Halloween party all weekend long from October 29 to October 31. In keeping with the bar's retro theme and the notion of "stolen time," the 900 square foot space will turn back the clock and transform into an extravaganza with the themes of Jungle Boogie (Friday), 70's Wrest Mania (Saturday), and British Invasion (Sunday). Signature libations from Beverage Director, Max Stampa-Brown include Truth or Pear (lime juice, rosemary, pear, chile de arbol & pasilla pepper mezcal, dehydrated blueberry salt), I Drink Your Milkshake (cold brew vodka, coffee liqueur, chocolate liqueur, five spice rice milk, pirouline wafer cookie), and Bobby Wasabi (pineapple, wasabi orgeat, green tea shochu, sake, cucumber, shiso, wasabi pea salt). The all-day menu will feature elevated all-American diner and deli-inspired classics like The Ripper, Steak & Tots, and four variations of tater tots. Reservations are available via Resy.

Coctelería de los Muertos at The Garret Coctelería located at 349 Broome Street has a special celebration through November 14. In partnership with up-and-coming set designer, Michael Harbeck, and Interior Designer, Lauren Amoruso, Cocteleria de los Muertos transports guests to Mexico to honor los muertos. The installation features eye-catching decor like custom built altars that honor artistic icons we've lost over the years. Think Marilyn Monroe, The Notorious B.I.G., Jimi Hendrix, Frida Kahlo, James Dean, Amy Winehouse, and more. There are over 5,000 feet of marigolds, intricately cut tissue paper banners or papel picado and more. Beverage Director, Max Stampa-Brown has put his creative spin on the new, on-theme beverage menu with libations featuring seasonal ingredients and festive garnishes. A few menu highlights include: Weeping in Queens, Certified Sad Boy, and Abrete Sesamo to name a few; as well as yummy bites from Chef Yuval Ochoa like Chicken Tinga Tacos, Dragon Fruit & Mango Ceviche, Spicy Tuna Tartare and more. Reservations are available via Resy.

Nebula, the new nightclub in Midtown at 135 W 41st Street, will feature world-class DJs spanning the spectrum of electronic music, from underground trailblazers to stadium-filling superstars, establishing a home base for nightlife and dance culture in NYC. Halloween weekend will start early with masked Frenchman and frequent DJ Snake collaborator, Malaa spinning on Thursday, October 28th and Grammy-nominated house and techno sensation Camelphat will headline at Nebula on October 30th leading up to a grand opening weekend on Friday, November 5th with special surprise musical guests.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com