Get to Know GOOD DEE'S Baking Mixes

Deana Karim is a first-generation Middle Eastern who currently resides in New York City. She is CEO/Founder of Good Dee's , carrying a full line of baking mixes that are free of gluten, soy, dairy, wheat, and added sugar. There are also nut-free varieties. Karim proves that health-conscious living and decadent indulgence really do mix.

March is "National Nutrition Month" and the ideal time for you to learn about food choices that are better for you. Karim has stated, "National Nutrition Month is near and dear to my heart because I struggled so long with weight. My family history of diabetes and my inability to get a grip on my weight struggles led me to educate myself and take charge of my fitness. Simple tweaks in my life like lowering carbs and sugar and changing my mindset helped me conquer a lifelong struggle with weight."

Although Karim realized that low sugar/low-carb was an impactful way to get healthy, she recognized a lack of tasty options for baking or snacking on the market. Karim felt that she was depriving herself of good food. She discovered satisfying, everyday easy pantry items that were easy to make which inspired her to create Good Dee's. The company's products offer clean eating options for most wellness goals, including KETO, vegan, and vegetarian.

Deana Karim has graciously shared five simple tips for healthier living with Broadwayworld readers.

-You can "have your cake and eat it too." Eating healthy doesn't mean bland. Keto-friendly substitutes are delicious for baking. Check out Sweet Butter Pecan Cookies made with sweet potato butter here .

-Pack Keto-friendly options. Planning is vital for this lifestyle. Have a healthy choice on hand, so you don't reach for the fastest (often sugar-laden) option.

-Low sugar is a crucial component of any healthy lifestyle, but you can still have sweets! Incorporate low or no-sugar blends into your life.

-Don't be tempted to reach for the carbs. Do a simple pantry make-over with low-carb condiments, sugar-free sweeteners, nuts & seeds, and Good Dee's, of course!

-Take the word "diet" out of your vocabulary. Find an eating lifestyle that keeps you at your healthiest but doesn't make you feel deprived. It's about finding a sustainable balance with realistic goals.

Karim's passion for helping others with their health journey doesn't stop there. The native Texan is donating 15% of all Good Dee's sales to Texas non-profits. So treat yourself and check out Good Dee's many healthy and flavorful products, including their clean-swap baking mixes. The vast selection of baking mixes has delectable results on par with their sugar-laden counterparts. Favorites include the "Coconut Snack Cake Mix", "Blueberry Pancake Mix", "Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix", and "Devil's Food Cake." Shop the complete Good Dee's collection now at select natural food stores, supermarket chains, and independent grocery stores nationwide. Browse clean eating mixes and pantry staples online at GoodDees.com, along with complete nutrition information and mouthwatering no-bake recipes perfect for experienced bakers and novices alike.

Learn more and shop all flavors and varieties that are priced at just $11.99 each online at https://gooddees.com/. Find inspirational recipes and baking ideas to satisfy every craving on Instagram @GoodDeesMix.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Good Dees