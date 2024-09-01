Get Ready for Great Autumn Events in NYC

This fall, New York City comes alive with a lineup of thrilling events and irresistible offers that you won’t want to miss. From unique culinary experiences to spine-chilling thrills, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the season unfolds. Gather your group and dive into the excitement. Discover what’s happening all around the city this autumn.

Feast on 50 Cent Wings at Clinton Hall During Sunday NFL Football Beginning on 9/8

Celebrate Sunday NFL Football with an unbelievable deal in the form of 50 cent wings, coming this fall at Clinton Hall! This out-of-this-world special will be available at their FiDi (90 Washington St.), 36th Street (16 W. 36th Street), E. 51st Street (230 E. 51st) and Bronx (601 E. 189th St.) locations beginning on Sunday, September 8th during the NFL Football season. Clinton Hall is the perfect spot to catch all the biggest games with friends. Experience their Supercraft beer selections along with a full bar menu. Indulge in delicious food like their signature Double Smashed Burger, Doughnut Grilled Cheese, Buffalo Cauliflower, Giant Pretzels, and more. For more information visit, http://www.clintonhallny.com/.

Taste the Temptation of Red Delicious - An Evening of Burlesque, Dance & Immersive Theater at Adelaide’s Salon Every Wednesday Night Beginning on 9/18

Join us for Red Delicious, where temptation is ripe for the tasting. Dare to journey into the lush underground of Adelaide’s Salon beneath Loulou (176 8th Ave) every Wednesday night beginning on September 18th. Experience Thistle Dance’s Red Delicious, a sensual blend of burlesque, dance, and immersive theater that tells three tantalizing tales of the forbidden fruit. Paired with exquisite elixirs and delightful bites, Red Delicious promises to be an unforgettable evening of decadence, danger, and divine indulgence. Showtimes are at 6pm and 8pm and tickets are available by visiting: https://www.thistledanceinc.com/tickets.

Pick the Perfect Pumpkin at Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch Beginning on 9/27

Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch will transform Greenwood Park Beer Garden (555 7th Ave.) into a festive fall destination, open from September 27th through October 31st with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Pick from a massive selection of pumpkins, fancy gourds, and tons of Halloween decor. There will be a special kid and adult pumpkin painting available, along with Instagrammable photo opportunities, hay bales, corn stalks, painted pumpkins for sale, and Fall Mums. Find more information by visiting Greg's Trees.

BloodManor (359 Broadway), New York City’s premier haunted attraction, is thrilled to celebrate over two decades of spine-chilling scares and thrilling entertainment. As pioneers of the haunted house experience, BloodManor has become a Halloween season staple in NYC, delighting and terrifying millions of visitors over the years. This year promises an unprecedented level of horror and excitement, spanning three new rooms, all-new costumes from Abracadabra, NYC’s ultimate Halloween store, and a terrifyingly talented team of trained actors, set designers, make-up artists and more. Experience horrifying attractions, mind-bending theatrics and bone-chilling surprises, ensuring a night of terror unlike any other. BloodManor's infamous, hair-raising attractions will return, revamped and amplified to intensify the fear factor year after year. Visitors will confront their deepest fears as they journey through dark, sinister corridors filled with twisted characters and scares at every turn. Incorporating state-of-the-art special effects, BloodManor brings unparalleled realism to the haunting experience, immersing visitors in a nightmare that blurs the lines between fact and fiction. Each attraction within the house is based on carefully crafted, original storylines, transporting visitors into eerie and macabre worlds. From cursed mansions, to abandoned asylums, every theme promises to invoke terror and adrenaline. Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online at www.BloodManor.com or at the door. You can also follow @bloodmanornyc for real-time information, images, videos, and more. BloodManor will officially open its doors to the public on September 28th.

New York BagelFest returns for their fifth year, bringing together the best bagel makers from around the globe to compete for the world title. This year's lineup features 50 exhibitors, including returning champions Olmo (New Haven, CT) and Starship Bagel (Dallas, TX), alongside industry veterans from Utopia Bagels (Queens, New York) to St Viateur Bagel (Montreal). Exciting newcomers Rosenberg’s Bagels (Denver, CO) and Bagelsaurus (Cambridge, MA), both recognized in Food & Wine’s Best Bagels in America list, join the competition. Adding an international flair, we welcome Brooklyn Boy Bagels (Sydney, Australia) and Rhodo Bagels (Lisbon, Portugal).

Taking place in the prestigious Piazza 31 Club at Citi Field on Saturday, September 28th, from 10am to 4pm. BagelFest promises tastings, entertainment, competitions, and immersive experiences, highlighted by the World Bagel Rolling Championship and BagelFest Awards Ceremony. Tickets start at $49 for the morning session (10am-1pm) or afternoon session (1-4pm). Additionally, VIP tickets are available, offering early access to the festival and pre-festival activities, such as an Artisan Hands-on Bagel Baking Class and an NYC Bagel Tour. For more information, visit www.bagelfest.com and follow @bagelfest on Instagram.

Support Slice Out Hunger's Pizza on the Pier at Fornino in Brooklyn Bridge Park Beginning on 10/6



Join the fun at Fornino (Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park) during the 4th Annual Pizza on the Pier to support Slice Out Hunger! This year’s event is on Sunday, October 6th, with three 90-minute sessions to choose from at 12pm, 1:45pm and 3:30pm. Get a ticket for one, two, or all three sessions to enjoy the best pizza experience, complete with pizza made on-site in Marra Forni and Ooni ovens. Over 30 of NYC's top pizza makers will have specialty pies available at Fornino's al-fresco location in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The philanthropic foodie event will donate 100% of the proceeds from ticket sales to fight hunger through the Pie it Forward program. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://sliceouthunger.org/pizza-on-the-pier.



The 14th Annual Taste of Sunnyside Returns on 10/13

Taste of Sunnyside will return to Queens for its 14th year on Sunday, October 13th, featuring over 50 local restaurants and a block party on 46th Street between Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue. This annual neighborhood fest will include live music, a local artists exhibition, family-friendly activities, and the opportunity to walk around the community while sampling bites throughout from Sunnyside's top eateries. The Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District produces this annual event to showcase the diverse culinary destination they call home and to encourage locals and visitors to discover local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased for $50 (plus taxes and fees) by visiting www.sunnysideshines.org.

Get ready for a shucking good time in Brooklyn at Fornino’s Brooklyn Bridge Park location at Pier 6 location for the New York Wine & Food Festival’s annual oyster extravaganza, hosted by celebrity chef and food TV personality Andrew Zimmern. This year's event promises a feast for the senses, celebrating oysters in all their forms—from baked and fried to roasted and raw, and of course, fresh on the half-shell. Enjoy an afternoon dedicated to these marvelous mollusks at this walk-around event. Meet East Coast oyster farmers who will be shucking non-stop, and savor an array of beer, wine, and cocktails to complement those briny bites. For more information, visit https://nycwff.org/oyster/.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy