GLACE in Rockefeller Center Offers Seasonal Treats

We want our readers to know about the new menu at the Rockefeller Center location of Glace, the beloved treat shop from founder and culinary dreamer, Sasha Zabar.



Available now and a perfect way to enjoy a trip to see the big tree, Glace is offering several new flavors of their viral S’Mores Hot Chocolate alongside soft serve and sundaes.



Rockefeller Center’s full list of hot chocolate offerings include:



-Holiday Peppermint (Rock Center exclusive) - hazelnut hot chocolate with a marshmallow halo, topped with whipped cream, toasted hazelnuts and nutella

-Classic S’mores - hot chocolate base with a marshmallow halo and whipped cream

-White Chocolate Brulee - caramelized hot white chocolate with a marshmallow halo, topped with whipped cream and a golden sugar disc

-Cookies & Cream - a blend of classic hot chocolate and white chocolate with an Oreo marshmallow halo, topped with hot fudge

-Salted Caramel - hot chocolate base with a marshmallow halo, topped with whipped cream and a salted caramel drizzle

Stop by and enjoy!

For more information on Glace, please visit HERE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Glace

