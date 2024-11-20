GEORGIAN SEMI-SWEET Wines-Why We Love Them

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



By now, you know that Georgian wines are versatile and accessible prized by wine lovers. Step into the world of the country's semi-sweet red wines this holiday season, where rich flavors and a harmonious balance of soft fruit flavors and refreshing acidity, offer a delightful complement to the coziness of the season. the country'ssemi-sweet red wines

As the birthplace of winemaking, the country of Georgia is home to more than 500 varieties of indigenous grapes—roughly one-sixth of the world’s total grape varieties. Georgia’s vineyards include endangered vines found nowhere else on earth. Today, some vineyards feature living vine libraries, where visitors can sample rare grapes.

Get to know about some of the unique grapes and regions that make Georgian wines a standout choice.

Kindzmarauli - This appellation is celebrated for its semi-sweet red wines made from the Kakhetian grape variety, Saperavi. This indigenous grape thrives in the region’s warm climate, resulting in wines that are both fruit-forward and elegantly balanced. They captivate the palate with their rich, velvety textures with notes of ripe berries, cherries, and hints of spice. Pair this wine with spicy meat dishes. The semi-sweet profile balances out the heat in spicy dishes, such as spicy sausage or dishes seasoned with chili, paprika or peppers.

Usakhelouri - This unique semi-sweet wine boasts a delicate aroma, which includes notes of ripe cherries and floral hints. Usakhelouri tends to be lighter in body and has a refreshing acidity and fruit character. Pair Usakhelouri with s picy grilled shrimp. The bright, red berry notes of the wine complement the spices and enhance the seafood’s savory flavors.

Khvanchkara - This wine is a blend of two indigenous grapes: Aleksandrouli and Mujuretuli. Khvanchkara often exhibits flavors of ripe berries, cherries, and hints of spice, making it rich yet approachable. Pair Khvanchkara with a roasted or glazed pork dish, especially one with a sweeter glaze, works well to balance the wine's juicy fruit notes.

Saperavi Muscat - This wine is a unique blend that combines the robust Saperavi grape with the aromatic Muscat grape. This semi-sweet wine offers opulent fruit flavors, a floral nose, and delightful ripeness that sets it apart. Pair Saperavi Muscat with grilled steak. The bold flavors of a grilled steak or a hearty steak sandwich match well with the wine’s rich fruit profile.

Photo Credit: Teliani Vineyards and Dugladze Wine Company

