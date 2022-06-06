Feel Good Gifts for Father's Day

Dads and your dad figures are notoriously hard to buy for-but who doesn't love a tasty gift made with love from a small business? We are sharing some gift suggestions all of which can be purchased online via the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Marketplace: a philanthropic network for the food & beverage industry.

Available for nationwide delivery, there's options for every type of foodie Dad: whether he's a spice lover, has a major sweet tooth, or wants to re-create his favorite hole-in-the-wall ramen dish at home.

Jessie's Nutty Cups Signature Nutty Assortment: Jessie's Nutty Cups takes rich, Belgian chocolate and creamy peanut butter (roasted in-house) to create the perfectly nutty, two-bite treat. With seven signature flavors, ranging from the Original to PBJ to Dark Sea Salt, as well as rotating flavors of the month, there is sure to be something for everyone! ($21.00)

Sweet Dough Cinna Rolls Salted Chocolate Pecan Cinna-Jar: Sweet Dough Cinna-Jars are parfait style jars packed with doughy, cinnamon roll flavors, delicious toppings, and loads of frosting. Available for nationwide shipping via Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, jars can be reheated and eaten straight out of the jar, just remove the lid, microwave for 45 seconds. ($22.00 for 2)

Hellimae's Hello Happiness Gift Set: Get ready for some happiness overload with this set of three mouth-watering caramels: Salty Peanut Butter, Vanilla Vanilla, and Classic Sea Salt. This gift set will delight all who open it, making it the perfect present for a special occasion. ($65)

Umi Organic Ramen Sampler: Umi Organic makes fresh ramen noodle-and-sauce kits in Portland, Oregon. Featuring organic whole grain barley flour from a local farm, the brand's noodles have an exceptional nutrition, flavor, and chew that speaks to the character of the region. ($38.00)

Hillside Harvest Hot Sauce Variety Pack: Hillside Harvest offers handcrafted, premium sauces that enhance every dish and inspire you to share with those closest to you. Each Hot Sauce Variety Pack comes with 1 bottle of Pineapple Fresno Hot Sauce, 1 bottle of Original Hot Pepper Hot Sauce, and 1 bottle of Sun Kissed Tomato Hot Sauce. ($26.97)

The Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop Relaxation Bundle: The Black Leaf Tea & Culture Shop is a Black-owned business based out of Rhode Island, known for their unique, handcrafted tea blends. This bundle features 3 mini tea blends (1 mini SalÃºd, 1 mini Woosah, and 1 mini Sunday Morning) to help ease any dad's stress of everyday life. ($24.00)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Umi