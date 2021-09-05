FEAST OF SAN GENNARO is Back 9/16 to 9/26

Good news for our readers! The annual Feast of San Gennaro will return this September. New Yorker's will be more excited than ever to bring back this annual tradition for the 94th year. The festival celebrates the life of San Gennaro of Naples, who was once the Bishop of Benevento in Italy. He died a martyr's death in A.D. 305.

Residents and guests of the city have always treasured this celebration with its festivities that includes Italian food specialties, carnival food favorites, religious processions, colorful parades, music, entertainment, rides, games of chance, and many vendors.

This year's feast highlights include The 23rd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition; Zeppole Eating Competition; Opera night with Cheryl Warfield & Patrick Hale; and the Annual Grand Parade.

The historic 11-day street party and celebration will run from Thursday, September 16 and continue through Sunday, September 26, 2021. This year's feast will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and is dedicated to all of our First Responders and their families.

As in past years, the feast is produced by Figli di San Gennaro, Inc., a not-for-profit volunteer organization composed of residents, business owners and community leaders in Little Italy. Figli di San Gennaro, Inc. has since donated over $2,000,000 from Feast proceeds to more than 100 religious and nonsectarian schools and organizations providing services to children and the needy. Not only can you indulge in all things Italian at the Feast of San Gennaro but you will be supporting excellent organizations.

For more information about Feast of San Gennaro, please visit https://sangennaronyc.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Feast of San Gennaro