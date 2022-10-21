Elevate Your Fall with SANDEMAN PORT and DIY Cheeseboards

The weather is getting cooler, which means cuffing season is upon us! And while you might be on the hunt for your perfect match, we all know that there's no pair more perfect than wine and cheese. It's one love that simply can't be outdone.

To celebrate that, Sandeman Port Wine has teamed up with influencer, Beauty & the Board to create DIY cheeseboards you can make at home. Each board comes with a selection of Jasper Hill cheese, meats, nuts, and garnishes, instructions for how to make your cheese board at home, a pairing guide, and a gift card to get a free bottle of Sandeman 10 YO to go perfectly with your creation.

With two servings per board, it's an easy way to impress your cuffing season cutie, your best friend, or spice up a solo night in. Boards will be available on Goldbelly just as long supplies last.

To learn more about Sandeman wines, please visit https://www.sandeman.com/.

Photo Credit: Beauty & the Board