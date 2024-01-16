EAT FOR GOOD Chef Collaboration on 1/22 Benefits Food Bank For New York City

EAT FOR GOOD Chef Collaboration

By: Jan. 16, 2024

We want to share details on an upcoming collaboration dinner with renowned chefs, Nancy Silverton and Hillary Sterling. Taking place at Chef Sterling’s acclaimed New York City restaurant Ci Siamo on January 22, this once-in-a-lifetime event is the kickoff of Eat For Good - a dinner series by Food Bank For New York City that is bringing together New York City’s most renowned culinary talent and acclaimed chefs from across the country for collaboration dinners all to raise money for the organization. 

Chef Sterling and Chef Silverton are offering a menu that celebrates Italian cuisine, and incorporates the duo’s respective experiences cooking in Italy, NYC, LA, and beyond. Tickets are available now on Resy, and the exclusive menu includes:

-Cast Iron Focaccia, tomato conserva (by Hillary Sterling)

-Nancy's Caesar, egg, leek & anchovy crostini (by Nancy Silverton)

-Orecchiette, fennel sausage & Swiss chard (by Nancy Silverton)

-Smoked Duck, mushrooms, beans & black olives (by Hillary Sterling)

-Lemon Torta, olive oil & meringue (by Hillary Sterling and Claudia Fleming)

Upcoming Eat For Good dinners include collaborations between Majordōmo x Momofuku Noodle Bar, and Este x Ensenada. More information and updates on these dinners will be available in the months to come. 

Photo Credit: Giada Paoloni



