EASTER DINING Â– We Found Your Place in NYC

Easter weekend is coming up soon and there are wonderful restaurants in NYC ready to host your family and friends. Or maybe you're out and about in the city and want to enjoy a festive meal that's just right for the spring season. These great choices suit every taste, style and budget. We suggest that you make your reservations soon!

La Cafette (Brooklyn) Brunch Cocktails + Prix-Fixe Menu will be offered in the chic and intimate restaurant nestled on a charming corner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with a culinary program is built around real food - humanely-raised proteins, sustainably-sourced produce and simple, yet elegant, takes on classic French dishes. They're offering Easter specials with an elevated take on a traditional French celebration. Visit: https://www.lacafettebrooklyn.com/.

The Flying Cock (Murray Hill) The restaurant will be serving up stacks of Easter Bunny Pancakes ($15) from 11am-4pm. Featuring chunks of chocolate eggs and served with mounds of fresh whipped cream, this special is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. The whimsical pancakes will be offered alongside The Flying Cock's more traditional brunch options, like the new California Egg Scramble (soft scrambled eggs, kale, avocado, chives, salsa verde, toasted sourdough) and hearty Shakshuka (baked eggs in homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, sourdough toast). Visit: https://www.theflyingcocknyc.com/.

North Fork (West Village) The Rustic West Village restaurant is bringing all the fun to Easter! With the purchase of an entree, guests can enjoy bottomless brunch for $35 per person which includes unlimited bellinis, mimosas and sangria. North Fork's brunch menu highlights New American dishes such as Long Island Duck Rillette Benedict featuring crispy duck meat topped with a poached egg and hollandaise sauce over a freshly baked English muffin, Chicken and Bacon-Jalapeno Cheddar Waffles served with hot butter dip, andCreme Brulee French Toast topped with whipped cream and fresh berries. Visit: http://www.northforknyc.com/.

Pinch Chinese (SoHo) Offering Chinese comfort food dishes and whimsical cocktails, Pinch Chinese is the perfect destination for Easter brunch. Signature brunch dishes include Bacon Egg and Cheese Dumplings, Breakfast Dan Dan Noodles with Niman Ranch bacon, peanuts and an egg, and Peking Duck Benedict with tian mian sauce and a soft poached egg. Pinch Chinese also offers a 60-minute unlimited boozy cocktail special for $20 per person that includes three festive punches; Spritz in flavors like Aperol andGreen Tea; and Mimosas including Classic, Lychee, and Guava. Visit: https://www.pinchchinese.com/.

Junoon (Flatiron) Junoon is a Michelin-Star rated restaurant that showcases the finest in Indian cuisine, complimented by an exceptional dining experience built on careful attention to every aspect of service, food, atmosphere and wine selection. They will offer its regular menu on Easter Sunday during regular business hours from 12PM - 10:30PM. Stand Out Dishes include Smoked Masala Ribs (charcoal smoked pork ribs, vindaloo spice rub, watermelon radish achaar), Artichoke Mattar(sunchoke, artichoke hearts, green peas, tomato sauce, fenugreek) and) Lamb Chops (farm raised lamb chops, charred leek puree, charred pickled onions). Visit: http://junoonnyc.com/.

Cibo e Vino (Upper West Side) The restaurant's name literally translates to food & wine. They serve fresh, seasonal food with the sophistication of an Italian café and the intimacy of a neighborhood eatery. For Easter, the Mediterranean-inspired eatery we will run a special of 50% of their homemade pastas and wood-fired pizzas to go only, delivery from 4-6pm. Fan favorites include their Tagliatelle Bolognese with traditional ragù, parmigiano; their creamy Penne Vodka; Funghi Misti pizza with black truffle; wild mushrooms; fontina truffle béchamel; and their Burrata pizza with Maine buratta, cherry tomatoes, and za'atar. Visit: https://www.ciboevinony.com/.

Tavern on the Green (Upper West Side) There's no better place to celebrate Easter than in the middle of Central Park. As an iconic place to brunch in NYC, Tavern on the Green will offer breakfast classics with an upscale twist for Easter. Their $125 pre-fixe menu features favorites like Maine Lobster Eggs Benedict with Creamed Spinach, Balsamic Roasted Fig Flatbread, Braised Spring Lamb, Lemon Olive Oil Cake, and more. Visit: https://www.tavernonthegreen.com/.

Green Fig (Theatre District) Green Fig is putting a Mediterranean twist on Easter brunch with three fantastic specials. In addition to their regular brunch menu, the restaurant is offering Crab Deviled Eggs ($9); Smoked Salmon Mac and Cheese ($21); and mouthwatering Grilled Pork Chops ($19) in a mustard and brown sugar glaze with mashed potatoes. Their regular brunch menu features Mezze for the table along with entrées like Brioche Benedict and fun brunch cocktails including Mimosas, Screwdrivers and more! If the weather is nice, guests can dine and drink on their gorgeous rooftop terrace, Social Drink and Food. Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/.

Carmine's (Times Square and Upper West Side) Carmine's is serving two scrumptious Easter Sunday specials that the whole family can share! Feeding four to six people, diners can feast on Carmine's Roasted Rack of Lamb ($84.95) with a red wine reduction surrounded by oven roasted seasonal vegetables including red bliss potatoes, eggplant, yellow squash and more. Carmine's is also offering their famous Easter Bread- buttery Brioche baked with a hard-boiled egg inside and Focaccia with prosciutto, spiced soppressata and romano cheese brushed with herbed garlic olive oil. Visit: https://www.carminesnyc.com/.

Blue Fin (Times Square) For a fresh seafood inspired brunch feast, Blue Fin is serving classics like their famous Burrata and Brooklyn Smoked Salmon Bowl, along with festive specials including a House-Made King Crab Raviolo, Grilled Lamb Loin Open-Face, Sumac Spiced Lamb Burger, and Chocolate Mousse Easter Egg. Visit: https://www.bluefinnyc.com/.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse New York (Midtown) The elegant restaurant will be open for Easter Brunch, offering Lobster Benedict: with two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, citrus hollandaise, caviar ($48); Filet Mignon Benedict: with two poached eggs, toasted English muffin, hollandaise ($48); and Slow Roasted Herb-Crusted Prime Rib: with au jus and horseradish sauce (16oz. $50, 20oz. $60). Visit: https://delfriscos.com/steakhouse/new-york/.

db Bistro Moderne (Midtown) Daniel Boulud's db Bistro Moderne is a contemporary French restaurant, known for chic bistro cuisine. Easter Brunch will be a $60 three-course prix-fixe menu; not including tax and gratuity. 11AM - 4PM. Stand out dishes include Egg In A Nest (morels ala grecque, arugula, sherry vinaigrette), Spring Omelet (spring onion, porcini, pommes lyonnaise) and Steak & Eggs (petite tender steak, soft scramble, fingerling potatoes, béarnaise). For Easter Dinner a $60 three-course prix-fixe menu; not including tax and gratuity. 4PM - 8PM. Dishes include Spaghetti "Carbonaro" (chorizo, poached egg, green garlic, parmesan), Traditional Porchetta (lentils, mustard greens, salsa verde) and Easter Lamb (roast loin, artichoke, flageolet, tomato, savory jus). Visit: https://www.dbbistro.com/nyc/.

Il Gattopardo (Midtown) The Leopard at Des Artistes (Upper West Side) The family owned New York City restaurants have a Special Easter Brunch Menu and Live Jazz. From classic ricotta pancakes with Vermont maple syrup and fresh berries ($20) to omelets of black truffles, provola cheese and Parmegiano Reggiano ($30), these restaurants are the perfect location to celebrate with family and loved ones. The Leopard's Live Jazz and Brunch Specials are available between 11:30 AM - 3 PM, in addition to Easter Specials and seasonal a la carte menu. Il Gattopardo's Live Jazz Brunch is from 11:30-3 PM and Dinner from 5-10 PM. For Il Gattopardo, visit: http://www.ilgattopardonyc.com/. For The Leopard at Des Artistes, visit: http://www.theleopardnyc.com/.

Strip House (Downtown and Midtown) If you're looking for an unbeatable Easter dinner, the iconic NYC steakhouse will be offering holiday specials at both of their locations, including a Spiced Spring Lamb Loin, Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, Carrot Cake Cheese Cake, and more in addition to their mouth-watering steak dishes and amped up sides. Visit: https://www.striphouse.com/.

Lexington Brass (Midtown East) The new age American Brasserie known for providing an authentic New York City experience, focuses on creating high quality dishes with locally sourced organic ingredients and fresh seasonal produce. The relaxed upscale environment sets the perfect stage for a memorable Easter celebration. Easter Brunch Specials include Poached Lobster Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce, Arugula, and a Toasted Gluten Free Muffin; Egg White Frittata with Turkey Bacon Jam, Mixed Greens, Yukon Potatoes, Crispy Artichokes, and Pecorino; Short Rib Truffle Risotto with Bacon Pangrattato, Egg Yolk, and Parmesan. The Easter Dessert Special is Easter Sundae for 2 with a Tray of Assortments. The full a la carte menu will also be available. Visit: https://lexingtonbrass.com/.

Dos Caminos (Multiple NYC Locations) For a fun and vibrant Easter brunch, Dos Caminos is offering delicious Mexican breakfast dishes crafted by Executive Chef and recent winner of Hell's Kitchen, Chef Ariel Fox. The brunch specialties, which can be paired with bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Mary's, or Frozen Margaritas, include Churro Pancakes, Chilaquiles Verdes, Mexican French Toast, and more. Visit: https://www.doscaminos.com/.

Junior's Restaurant's ( Multiple Loctions) If you're looking to top off your delicious meal at Junior's with a holiday treat, enjoy the Easter Egg Cheesecake. Junior's Restaurant is offering guests their award-winning New York Original Cheesecake baked into an elegant egg-shaped, premium ganache with colorful pastel buttercream, paste green chocolate curls, and Jordan almonds. This Easter, pick up an Easter Egg Cheesecake from any of the Junior's Restaurant locations or order it online. Guests could also choose from various Junior's Restaurant favorites including the Spring Little Fellas Sampler, Strawberry Cheesecake, and more. Visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

Photo Credit: Freeimages.com





Related Articles