EARLY MOUNTAIN'S QUAKER RUN VINEYARD in Virginia-Exceptional Holiday Wines

Have you heard of Early Mountain’s Quaker Run Vineyard? It's one of Virginia’s most unique vineyard sites according to award-winning winemaker Maya Hood-White, who walks the vineyard daily and hasn’t seen any soils like it during her decades-long research in the region. She crafts pure expressions of Tannat, Cabernet Franc and Chardonnay unlike any other.

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Early Mountain is a pristine 350 acre property surrounded by rolling hills and pastoral farms.

In 2005, Jess and Sharon Sweely planted the first vineyards on the property. Jean Case and her husband, Steve, purchased the property in 2010 and, after some renovations, re-opened it under the Early Mountain brand in 2012. In 2015, Early Mountain expanded its acreage to include Quaker Run Vineyard, 14 miles north of the Early Mountain estate in Madison County. That year, Early Mountain increased its acreage of classic Bordeaux-type varietals such as Cabernet Franc and Merlot and added new varietals including Malvasia Bianca, Sauvignon Blanc, and Tannat.

In 2016, Early Mountain Vineyards was voted the number one tasting room in the nation by USA Today in its 10 Best Readers Choice contest.

Guests may visit the tasting room for award-winning wines or to dine in their restaurant. The Wine Club also allows customers to receive wines quarterly and to attend special events at the winery.

The Head Sommelier at Contento NYC and Wine Enthusiast’s Future 40 honoree, Abe Zarate, describes the wines. “American vineyards don't carry the same weight as their European counterparts. However, it's less a matter of quality and more about visibility. I'm fascinated by what Early Mountain Vineyards achieves with Quaker Run Vineyard. This vineyard, under the care of Maya Hood White, manages to express itself beautifully through grapes like chardonnay, cabernet franc, and tannat - grapes I don't typically associate as thriving in the same area. Quaker Run is a goldilocks vineyard with just enough of everything it needs to provide to three wildly different varieties. I've witnessed its steady discovery by wine consumers and it's exciting to see their curiosity spark and want to dive in. Enjoying these three wines is one of the most fun ways to experience American terroir.”

Here are some of their excellent wines that we know our readers will want to have in their homes for the holiday season or gift to friends, family and co-workers.

Quaker Run Chardonnay 2021 (SRP $85.00) is marked by its long fermentation and extended lees contact with the sort of autolytic yeast/bread character expected from Champagne and the roundness and texture that one might see from a full malo Chardonnay. The wine retains a balanced acidity but leans a bit more towards the textural side this vintage, with a slight phenolic touch. The Quaker Run Chardonnay is typically highlighted by distinctive lemon curd and clover attributes that are very present in this vintage, complemented by white stone fruits, shortbread, allspice and starfruit.

Quaker Run Cabernet Franc 2021 (SRP $85.00) is uniquely one of the more savory bottlings. Maya Hood-White typically prefers to work with reduction in Cabernet Franc, and this vintage is no exception, highlighting the forest floor attributes, tobacco leaf and the unique toasted herb character of the site. These aromas are rounded out by red stone fruits, fig, black pepper and marjoram. The palate brings light to moderate density, with fine, persistent tannins.

Quaker Run Tannat 2021 (SRP $65.00) is a variety that produces wines with high alcohol, richness and aromatic intensity, and can certainly stand up to large amounts of oak. With the Quaker Run Tannat, Early Mountain have always looked to embrace some of the often-overlooked varietal nuances and lead with dynamic aromas, which are highlighted by the inherent power of the grape.

Early Mountain Vineyards is located at 6109 Wolftown-Hood Road, Madison VA 22727. For more information and to learn about their portfolio of wines, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Early Mouintain Vineyards/Quaker Run Wines