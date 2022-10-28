DON PAPA Unveils Rye Aged Rum, a New Limited Edition Offering

Don Papa Rum, the first premium small batch rum from the Philippine island of Negros Occidental, is launching its newest expression, Don Papa Rye Aged Rum. This limited edition, super premium production celebrates a unique and compelling pairing of American rye with Philippine molasses. It is now available in select markets across the country.

This new bottling is distilled from local molasses on Negros and aged for four years in first-fill American rye casks beneath Mt. Kanlaon, the ancient and still-active volcano at the heart of the island. Don Papa Rye Aged Rum is as robust as it is assertive. The nose is vibrant, redolent of lush fruit and salted caramel, giving way to spice notes of cracked black pepper, cedar and mint. Velvet in texture and the color of golden straw, this distinctive liquid is complex, with a palate of dried fruit, toasted oak and wild honey. Don Papa Rye Aged finishes with delicacy and length, leaving lingering impressions of warming spice and dark chocolate.

"Imagine a green, lush rye field on a beautiful Tennessee spring day merging with a warm tropical shower blowing in from the Philippine sea," says Stephen Carroll, founder of Don Papa Rum. "This is the backdrop for Don Papa Rye Aged Rum - combining the intense granular spice notes of American Rye barrels and our very own black gold molasses rum, resulting in a beautifully balanced, silky smooth and complex new rum."

Borrowing from a tradition of high proof American whiskeys, the Rye Aged Rum is bottled at a bold 45% ABV. This unapologetic profile makes it as perfect in a Sazerac as it is on the rocks. It's a product that highlights the intersection of Filipino and American culture and the lasting impression of the United States following the Philippine Revolution.

For the first half of the 20th century, Philippine society was inundated with American influences: Art Deco, Hollywood Regency, big bands and nightclubs. While Filipinos had been distilling for centuries by this point, the Negrense sugar boom of the 1920s ushered in a new age of rum production on the archipelago, and Don Papa Rye Aged Rum is an ode to that era.

The beautiful and intricate package design is a juxtaposition of Prohibition-era American exhuberance overlaid onto the lush jungle landscape of Sugarlandia, the local nickname for Negros that belies its tropical abundance. With its distinct visuals and unmistakable liquid profile, Don Papa Rye Aged Rum is a welcome addition to the Don Papa portfolio.

Don Papa Rum is available now at select retailers. To learn more about "The Don," as well as other expressions in the portfolio, follow @DonPapaRum or visit www.DonPapaRum.com. Hashtag #DonPapaRum to join the conversation. Don Papa Rye Aged Rum (750ml) is available for an SRP of $54.99.

About Don Papa Rum

Don Papa Rum, the first premium single island rum from the Philippines, is enjoying global success as the footprint of Filipino rum continues to expand. The Philippines now ranks as the third largest rum market in the world, after India and the United States.

Distilled and aged for over seven years in American oak barrels on the island of Negros Occidental, Don Papa draws its rich body, fruited palate and lengthy finish from the wealth of heritage sugarcane that's been cultivated on the island for millenia.

The eponymous figure of Don Papa draws upon a rich legacy of revolutionaries and shamans on Negros Island, the first in the archipelago liberated from Spanish rule. Don Papa embodies a spirit of rebellion, a sense of self-determination and a glimpse into the mystic in every bottle.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Don Papa Rum