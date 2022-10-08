Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON PAPA RUM Celebrates FilAm History Month-Collaborating with Brands and Artists to Support Talarak Foundation

Oct. 08, 2022  
DON PAPA RUM Celebrates FilAm History Month-Collaborating with Brands and Artists to Support Talarak Foundation

In celebration of FilAm History Month this October, Don Papa Rum, the small batch rum brand from the Philippines, is bringing Filipino culture to life through a series of collaborations spotlighting brands and artists that are giving back to the community.

Tapping into different verticals from art to food, Don Papa's FilAm initiatives will all support the Talarak Foundation, which works on the Philippine island of Negros (the home of Don Papa Rum) to rescue, rehabilitate and protect threatened local species assessed as Endangered or Critically Endangered.

Art

What? Filipino-born Street Artist Bodeck Luna will be creating a Don Papa Rum inspired wallscape representing the indigineous Island of Negros, which is where the rum originates from.

Where? Boston + Long Beach

When? October 2022

Charitable Component? There will be a QR code linking a proceed of sales to Talarak Foundation

Culinary

What? Don Papa Rum has teamed up with Aubi & Ramsa to transform their iconic Ube Colada cocktail into a pint of delicious ice cream! Ube is a yam native to the Philippines, that adds a gorgeous purple hue to the ice cream and adds a delicious nutty flavor that compliments the smooth vanilla, oak and fruity notes in Don Papa perfectly.

Where? NYC - 1165 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

When? October 2022 (will remain in stores)

Charitable Component? Proceeds from the sales of this flavor will go to the Talarak Foundation

Education

What? Historian Adrian Eustaquio from Inside the Desert Oasis Room podcast is hosting a seminar on the history of Filipino bartenders. All talent will be Filipino including Rocksteady Rondalla, a 4-piece ensemble of musicians playing traditional Filipino guitars, Chloe Reyes classically trained opera singer with an RnB sound, and Dj Jose Jurado, owner of RecordBox.

Where? Long Beach

When? October 10th

Cocktail Culture/Nightlife

What? Filipino Bartender Takeovers

Where? NYC- Pretty Ricky's; LA - Harvard & Stone

Who? NYC: Samantha Casuga, Kitty Bernardo, Roxanne Bangalan, CJ Lapid, Nathan Zabala, Channing Centeno, Christian Dominguez, Darwin Pornel, and Ben Rojo

LA: Joey Bernardo, Tomas De Los Reyes, and Ben Rojo

When? NYC - Monday, October 17th; LA - Sunday, October 23rd

Charitable Component? Benefitting conservation efforts by the Talarak Foundation

About Talarak Foundation

Talarak Foundation works on the Philippine island of Negros to rescue, rehabilitate and protect threatened local species. Talarak focuses on species that are endemic to the Philippines (i.e. they are not found anywhere else) and that are globally assessed as Endangered or Critically Endangered.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Don Papa Rum and Aubi & Ramsa




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


