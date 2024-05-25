Video: William Jackson Harper Says His Nomination Is Icing on the Cake

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



William Jackson Harper has reason to celebrate this spring. One decade after making his Broadway debut in All the Way, he is back onstage and a first-time Tony nominee for his performance in Uncle Vanya.

"I never thought that I would do Chekhov at all... I do new plays most of the time. So doing an old play- a classic, part of the great theatrical canon, is something I never thought I'd do," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Getting to do it with a really great cast and a director that I love and a translator that I love... its all a lot of fun. I'm having a blast doing it."

Watch as William chats more about his shock to be in such company, why his cast means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.