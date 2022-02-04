DISNEY PARKS in February – Celebrating Exciting Times

Disney Parks celebrates the February holidays with a lot exciting, innovative events for travelers, food lovers, and many more. We have included links to the Disney blogs too. Check it out!

Celebrating Black History Month: Imagineer Lanny Smoot on Innovation & Invention at Disney Parks

This February, join Disney all month long as we celebrate Black History Month and honor the cultures and contributions of our Black cast members, creators, fans, and guests. Across their channels where they will be sharing the stories of our Black cast members and celebrating the ways they bring their unique perspectives to Disney - starting with Lanny Smoot, Research Fellow at Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) Research & Development, who is pushing the boundaries of technology to bring to life amazing experiences for guests to discover. For more information visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/02/celebrating-black-history-month-imagineer-lanny-smoot-on-innovation-and-invention-at-disney-parks/

Foodie Guide to Valentine's Day 2022: Delights From Disney Parks

Can you feel the love tonight? You soon will thanks to this edition of the Foodie Guide. Romance is in the air with endless goodies from Disney Parks across the globe.

For more information, visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/02/foodie-guide-to-valentines-day-2022-delights-from-disney-parks/

5 Ways to Get in the Spirit of Mardi Gras at Disney's Port Orleans Resorts

Disney's Port Orleans Resort - Riverside celebrates their 30th anniversary! As they commemorate this incredible milestone with guests and cast members, Disney has yet another celebration on the horizon: Mardi Gras is less than a month away - happening March 1 this year - and there's no better place to get in the spirit of the celebration than at Disney's Port Orleans Resorts. For more information, visit: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/02/5-ways-to-get-in-the-spirit-of-mardi-gras-at-disneys-port-orleans-resorts/

Photo Credit: Lenny Smoot, Courtesy of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products