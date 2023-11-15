DEL MAGUEY and MarieBelle Create Mezcal Infused Chocolates

Del Maguey, the leading Mezcal brand in the US, and gourmet chocolatier, MarieBelle, have teamed up to create a box of cocktail-inspired mezcal-infused chocolates.

VIDA Puebla shines with its Single Village® taste of place: a gentle minerality from volcanic soil joins notes of roasted agave, white peach, and candied pine. And now, in partnership with MarieBelle - an artisanal chocolatier based in the heart of New York City - we’re giving consumers a new way to enjoy Mezcal and Mezcal cocktails, via rich, decadent chocolates.

The first-of-its-kind MarieBelle x Del Maguey VIDA Puebla chocolate cocktail box features seven cocktail-inspired flavors - all twists on bar classics - that will transport you to Puebla, where mezcal and chocolate are among the most traditional delicacies. These boozy chocolates have a slight ABV, so you’ll be able to taste rich mezcal flavor in each bite.

The Del Maguey x MarieBelle chocolate cocktail box will be available for purchase on ReserveBar – for $75, each chocolate cocktail box will include a bottle of Del Maguey VIDA Puebla, perfect for pairing. If you’re in New York, you can visit MarieBelle’s retail store in SoHo. If your looking for the perfect gift this holiday season, these luxurious chocolates are a must-have.

For more information on Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, please visit https://delmaguey.com/.

For more information on MarieBelle, please visit https://mariebelle.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Del Maguey and MarieBelle