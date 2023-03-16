DEATH WISH COFFEE CO. New Small Batch Brew in Time for St. Patrick's Day

The latest launch from Death Wish Coffee Co. has just hit their website for sale and the timing is just right. Their Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey is sure to awaken the spirits within. This coffee is ideal for making the best Irish Coffees to serve at upcoming St. Patrick's Day gatherings. It's also a coffee that you'll want to have for a sip anytime.

Dark Spirits: Barrel-Aged Mint Chocolate Whiskey small-batch brew is a product of premium oak whiskey barrels that are filled with high-quality green coffee beans for weeks at a time, roasted medium, and mixed with natural flavors. No actual whiskey is introduced during processing but while aging in the barrels, the coffee absorbs the flavors and aromas of whiskey. It is a distinctively delicious coffee that transports beings to an otherworldly realm with the delicous tasting notes of whiskey, mint, and sweet chocolate. Coffee lovers and many more will find it to be an excellent brew.

Get to know the other premium coffees by Death Wish Coffee Co. that include Medium Roast, Dark Roast, Blue and Burried, and thier Columbian Blend. Coffees are also available in cups for your Keurig style machines. Buy some Death Wish Coffees for yourself and also include it whenever you are gifting. The eye-catching packaging is sure to please.

Learn more about Death Wish Coffee Co., where to buy their products, their online subscription service, merchandise, and gifting at https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/. You can also find recipes on their web site.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Death Wish Coffee Co.