DAVID BURKE Restaurants Partner with Salvation Army to Fight Hunger

The Salvation Army New Jersey Division is partnering with Celebrity Chef David Burke and his restaurants in New Jersey to fight hunger this holiday season.

From November 21 - 27, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to The Salvation Army NJ Division when customers purchase one or both of David Burke’s signature desserts. To kick off the fundraising week, the talented Salvation Army Band will perform live holiday music outside his Rumson restaurant on Thursday, November 21 from 6-8 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public and neighbors who are invited to come sing along and make a donation into the familiar red kettle!

Help Chef Burke help The Salvation Army support the thousands of NJ families and individuals who are experiencing crushing food insecurity, specifically during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday.

The Band is comprised of five talented musicians who are volunteering at the two-hour performance. They are: NJ Regional Resource Development Manager-Ron Waiksnoris- Cornet, Montclair; Major Carl Avery- Cornet, Montclair; Major Brett DeMichael- Alto Horn, Union (DHQ); NJ Divisional Music Director Nathan Power- Trombone, Morristown (DHQ); Major Phil Ferreira- Tuba, Montclair

These are the ways in which his restaurants and bakery are helping to raise funds during the campaign:

-David Burke’s Dixie Lee Bakery To-Go Bag of Cookies ($19.95) at the following restaurants: Dixie Lee Bakery (Keansburg), The Fox & Falcon (South Orange), Red Horse (Rumson), Red Horse (Bernardsville), The GOAT (Union Beach), and at his neighboring The French Market (Rumson)

-David Burke’s Dixie Lee Key Lime Pie, a very popular dessert served at the following restaurants: DRIFTHOUSE (Sea Bright), The Fox & Falcon (South Orange), Orchard Park (East Brunswick), Red Horse (Rumson), Red Horse (Bernardsville), THE GOAT (Union Beach).

“The Salvation Army is thrilled to be partnering with legendary Chef David Burke and his New Jersey restaurants this November,” said Major Brett DeMichael of The Salvation Army New Jersey Division and a Band member. “Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Chef Burke truly understands the immense need to help fight food insecurity across the state. We thank him, his team, and the generous New Jerseyans who visit his restaurants as their help will ensure that no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving and beyond.”

“I have been a supporter of the Salvation Army New Jersey Division for a long time. They do the best work for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Chef David Burke. “We all have seen their volunteer bell ringers during the holidays, but much of their critical work goes unseen all year long. The list is long: emergency disaster assistance, addiction rehabilitation, food pantry/feeding programs and so much more. But what has impressed me the most is the way they carry out all these critical services - with consistent boundless love. Please help me, help them. Donate generously to their mission this holiday season.”

The Salvation Army’s food programs provide a variety of healthy food and basics for those seeking food assistance and help their households become food secure. In 2023, the organization provided 5,769,174 meals to individuals and families throughout New Jersey.

To help ensure that The Salvation Army can continue to provide vital services, supporters can also donate online at www.SalvationArmyNJ.org. Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.

Photo Credit: David Burke Hospitality

