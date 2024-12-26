DAVID BRUCE Winery Selections-Cheers to 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



David Bruce Winery is a renowned American wine producer from the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains recognized for crafting world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines. Selected as just one of 12 wineries to compete in the landmark 1976 Judgment of Paris, David Bruce helped elevate California’s reputation for producing exceptional wines onto the global stage with his innovative winemaking methods grounded in traditional, old-world techniques.

With its deep-rooted heritage, David Bruce Winery embodies the spirit of American winemaking, making it an ideal choice for your New Year’s celebrations. Here are two exceptional wines that we know everyone in your party will enjoy whether you wish to serve the wines with appetizers, pair them with your special New Year’s Eve dinner, or enjoy them with New Year’s Day brunch.

2019 Chardonnay Estate (SRP: $49): This premium, small-batch Chardonnay embodies the quality and heritage of David Bruce Wines. With vibrant notes of citrus zest and white fruits, and a crisp finish of toasted almonds and Meyer lemon, this Chardonnay is the perfect accompaniment to classic appetizers like roasted vegetables, cheeses, or creamy side dishes.

2021 Pinot Noir Estate (SRP: $65): This iconic cool-climate Pinot Noir from David Bruce is the perfect all-rounder to complement the star of Thanksgiving—the turkey. Grown at 2200 feet in the cool climate of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this robust Pinot Noir offers velvety tannins, and complex layers of ripe sour cherries, red raspberries, dark plums, and dried cranberries. Its earthy undertones of forest floor, cedar, and pine spruce add a depth, making it a versatile wine that complements a plethora of foods.

David Bruce Winery is located at 21439 Bear Creek Rd., Los Gatos, California 95033. For more information on David Bruce Winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Bruce Winery

Comments