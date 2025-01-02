DAILY PROVISIONS Now Open in Rockefeller Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Daily Provisions has opened its seventh New York location in Under 30 Rock at Rockefeller Center, situated on the Rink Level under 30 Rockefeller Plaza. has opened its seventh New York location in Under 30 Rock at Rockefeller Center, situated on the Rink Level under 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

Like its counterparts throughout New York, Daily Provisions at Rockefeller Center serves an all-day menu. Signature bakery and breakfast favorites like coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and crullers, are offered from morning till night. For lunch and dinner, choices range from made-to-order sandwiches, salads, and comforting mains inclusive of Roast Chicken, Seared Salmon, and hearty sides.

Designed for a quick bite or a place to catch up with friends while watching ice skaters pass by, the Rockefeller Center location features indoor seating for up to 19 guests across a mix of 4-top tables, tall stools, and standing rails. Floor-to-ceiling windows complement the royal blue walls, bronze fixtures, white marble counters, and dark wooden accents throughout the space. Guests are able to order ahead on the Daily Provisions app for pickup and delivery as well as place catering orders.

Open daily from 7am-9pm, Daily Provisions at Rockefeller Center is located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on the Rink Level across from the ice-skating rink. Guests can enter at the elevator vestibule on 50th Street next to the Christmas tree. Take the elevator down to the Rink Level, exit and Daily Provisions will be on the right. Daily Provisions at Rockefeller Center joins existing Daily Provisions locations on 19th Street in Union Square, the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, Manhattan West, the West Village, and Cobble Hill in Brooklyn. Upcoming Daily Provisions locations to open in 2025 include Brookfield Place and Jersey City.

Photo Credit: Peter Garritano

