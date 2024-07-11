Cool Off with Cocktail Recipes from Pros

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We want share four summery cocktail recipes from NYC to DC, that these local hot spots are deeming their most requested libations this season. Cool off with these refreshers!

NYC waterfront gem, Adrienne’s NYC is offering a spin on a margarita. Boozy ice cream brand, Tipsy Scoop, is offering cocktails that are upgrading what a cocktail experience can be. And UPSIDE On Moore in Arlington, Virginia has transformed their space into the ultimate tropical summer getaway with their current tiki pop-up, Elli’s Island.

Visit the venues and recreate these masterpieces at home!

Margarita Vesuvio from Adrienne’s NYC (Recipe Credit: Mariel Burns)

Ingredients:

1.5oz tequila

½ oz Grand Marnier

½ oz Ancho Reyes

.25 oz Chinola mango

1 oz. lime juice

.75 oz simple syrup

Method: Shaken and strained over ice in a rocks glass with tajin rim.

Day Drinker from Tipsy Scoop

Tipsy Scoop's upgrade on the classic mimosa. Made with one scoop of each of Tipsy Scoop's non-dairy sorbets: Mango Margarita, Strawberry Sangria and Raspberry Limoncello sorbet, and then topped with prosecco and fruit gummies. Day drinking doesn't get more delicious than this!

Ingredients:

-3 scoops boozy sorbet

-8 oz prosecco

-3 x 3D fruit gummies

-6 x gummy bears

Method:

1) Add 6 gummy bears to the bottom of a collins glass or oversized wine glass

2) Using an ice cream scooper, add one scoop of Strawberry White Sangria Sorbet to glass on top of gummy bears

3) Add one scoop of Mango Margarita sorbet

4) Top with prosecco until both scoops are submerged with liquid

5) Add one scoop of Raspberry Limoncello sorbet

6) Garnish with 3 x 3D fruit gummies and serve with a straw

7) Pro tip: As the drink melts and the flavors start to blend together, add more prosecco.

Missionary’s Downfall from UPSIDE On Moore (Recipe Credit: Elli Benchimol)

1oz Demerara Syrup

1oz Super Lime

2oz Super Pineapple

2.5oz White Rum

1 cup Frozen Pineapple

5-7 Mint Leaves

1 cup Crushed Ice

Method: Mix liquors together and blend with pineapple, mint, and ice. Garnish with: Mint Sprigs, Pineapple Fronds, and Pineapple.

Metro Mai Tai from UPSIDE On Moore (Recipe Credit: Elli Benchimol)

Ingredients:

2oz Dark Rum

1oz Orange Curacao

2oz Passionfruit-Mango Puree

1oz Super Lime Juice

0.5oz Orgeat

Method: Mix ingredients, shake and strain over crushed ice, and top with crushed ice and Peychaud’s Bitters, Pineapple, Mint, Orchid Garnish.

Image Credit: Margarita Vesuvio by Jenna Murray

