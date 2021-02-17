Cooking Time: Chef Jonathan Benno's EGGPLANT PARMESAN Recipe

Michelin-starred Chef Jonathan Benno's most popular recipe is Eggplant Parmesan and we have the full recipe for our readers. Chef Benno has three restaurants located inside the historic Evelyn Hotel in downtown Manhattan, Benno, Leonelli Restaurant & Leonelli Bakery. He just recently announced the opening of Café Leonelli in Houston's Museum of Fine Arts in March.

An alum of Per Se, The French Laundry, Craft, Gramercy Tavern and Lincoln Ristorante, Chef Benno is very much a chef's chef. His restaurant, Leonelli is reminiscent of his childhood memories sitting around the dinner table with family eating his grandma's eggplant parmesan. This Eggplant Parmesan has quickly become one of the best in the city. You'll enjoy preparing and indulging in the dish.

Eggplant Parmesan

Ingredients:

-Marinara Sauce- 1/2 cup

-Eggplant- 1 medium size, sliced thin

-Parmigiano Reggiano- 1/2 cup

-Salt- 1/4 tsp

-Shredded Mozzarella- 2/3 cup

-Canola Oil- 2 cups for frying

-AP Flour- 1/2 cup for dredging the eggplant

Method:

1. In a deep sauté pan heat up the 2 cups of oil to 350F.

2. While the oil is heating up, thinly slice the eggplant. Lay out the sliced eggplant on a sheet tray and lightly sprinkle salt all over the sliced eggplant. Let it sit for about 15-20 minutes, you will see little droplets of water on the eggplant, that is when you will know that all the bitterness has been extracted. Dab some paper towels on the eggplant to remove the bitter water.

3. Then dip the eggplant into the AP flour, make sure the slice is coated. Once it is coated, give it a tap to release the excess flour.

4. Then fry in the oil until golden brown. Once golden brown pull it out and place on paper towels. Repeat this process until all the eggplant is complete.

5. Now you can get your baking dish and start layering the eggplant with the marinara and cheese. Start with marinara on the bottom, then eggplant, then both the cheeses and then season with Salt and Pepper.

6. Repeat this process until you get to the top of the baking dish. The last ingredient on top should be mozzarella.

7. Pre-heat the oven to 375F. Once heated place the eggplant parm in the oven and cook for 45 minutes or until it is golden brown on top and the sauce is bubbling. Let it rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Marinara Sauce

Ingredients:

-Canned San Marzano Tomatoes- 28oz can, chopped and keep the tomato juice

-Spanish Onion (small dice)- 1 cup

-Basil-1/8 cup

-Garlic (Garlic press)- 2 TBSP

-Olive Oil- 1/4 cup

-Salt-to taste

-Ground Pepper- to taste

-Bay Leaf- 1pc

-Red Wine Vinegar- 1/3 TBSP

Method:

1. Sweat onion and garlic together until soft with the EVOO.

2. Add tomato and bay leaves.

3. Cook on low flame for 2 hours stirring constantly.

4. Turn off heat, season with Salt and Pepper. Then add red wine vinegar and basil and cool.

About Leonelli Restaurant & Bar

Leonelli Restaurant & Bar is the Italian trattoria-inspired restaurant from critically acclaimed and Michelin-starred chef Jonathan Benno [Per Se, Gramercy Tavern, Lincoln Ristorante], located in the historic Evelyn Hotel. Leonelli's menu of rustic Italian dishes utilizes market-fresh ingredients prepared with soulful precision, drawing on chef Benno's earliest food memories, extensive travels through Italy, and professional experience honing the craft of traditional Italian culinary methods. Leonelli is located at 7 East 27th Street NY,NY. Visit https://www.leonellirestaurants.com/ and follow the restaurant @leonellinyc.

Photo Credit: Headshot - Evan Sung, Eggplant Parmesan - Leonelli Restaurant & Bar