Chef Spotlight: Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins of CHEF'S TABLE AT BROOKLYN FARE in Hudson Yards

Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins are the newly appointed executive chefs at world renowned restaurant Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare. Both of them worked at Chef’s Table early in their careers and who now bring deep culinary experience and expertise from working in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. Max Natmessnig most recently led the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Alois in Munich, where he was also named one of Germany’s 50 Best Chefs, and prior worked at award winning restaurants like Rote Wand and Steirereck in Austria, The Nomad in New York, and L'Auberge de l'Ile in France. Marco Prins previously served as executive chef at Ukiyo in New York, which was awarded a Michelin-star under his tenure and multiple 3-Michelin-star restaurants in Europe, including Parkheuvel and Oud Sluis in the Netherlands and Zilte in Belgium.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing chefs, Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins about their careers and Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Marco: I grew up in a small town in the Netherlands as a son of flower farmers. Lots of fresh produce came from the farm, and from other farmers around the area, but we grew things like strawberries in the summer, and apples and pears in the winter. My mom was a great cook, and I loved the process of how much effort and passion that went into her cooking everyday. That’s how I fell in love with cooking.

Max: I was always captivated as a small child working with my mom and grandmother (who was a great cook) in the kitchen. Later on, I always bought French culinary newspapers to read about famous chefs like Paul Bocuse.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Marco: I have worked for some of the greatest chefs in the world, including Sergio Herman from the restaurant, Oud Sluis, who made a big impact in my career. He is such a driven, passionate professional, who always strives for the best.

Max: I definitely had great mentors throughout my career, including Heinz Reitbauer from the restaurant, Steirereck in Vienna, and Sergio Herman from the world famous Oud Sluis in Holland, which is where I met Marco. They always pushed me to explore the culinary world with open eyes and an open mind to get inspiration from everywhere.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Marco: The Japanese cuisine - it’s so pure and elegant and the quality of products and produce is always spot on. I really enjoy working with these beautiful products, and I have visited Japan and really fell in love with the cuisine and cooking techniques

Max: I definitely got a lot of exposure to the Japanese culinary world and the way they approach food overall. I also got inspired by European products like langoustines and turbot.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Marco: At Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare, we work with the best ingredients available. The ingredients are the star of the dish. We serve a fresh baked waffle with Hokkaido sea urchin and black truffle. The recipe for the waffle is from my grandmother. It’s an amazing dish and our guests really enjoy it.

Max: As a chef, you have to love what you do, then work becomes very easy, especially in the cooking world, every day there is something new happening. We like to work with langoustine from farör island, Hokkaido uni from Japan and A5 wagyu also from Japan. We use the best quality ingredients we can get our hands on!

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Marco: I had many amazing meals in life, but my Mom makes best baked potatoes, something very simple but always perfectly executed and with a lot of love. I also ate at restaurant T Zilte in Antwerp, Belgium with one of my old mentors, chef Viki Geunnes and it was an outstanding meal!

Max: My favorite meal is when my wife makes her tacos at home. She grew up in Tucson so had a lot of exposure to great Mexican food.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Marco: At Chef Table at Brooklyn Fare, Max, the team and I go for the best. We work with outstanding ingredients and execute that into beautiful dishes. The restaurant is very unique and it’s such a privilege to serve our guests in the amazing city of New York. We have an open kitchen, with a beautiful chef counter around it, so the food is prepared in front of our guests. We serve a tasting menu with seasonal ingredients and use French techniques with Japanese influences. I love that we have an open kitchen and the ability to interact with our guests.

Max: We work in an open chef's table kitchen. Guests can watch us prepare food right in front of them. We work just with the best ingredients which are available at the moment such as king crab from Alaska, A5 wagyu beef from japan, Uni from Hokkaido, bluefin tuna and madai from japan, and langoustine from farör island. We also have more private tables behind the counter for a quieter atmosphere.

The Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare is located at 431 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018. For hours, menus, and to make a reservation, please visit https://www.brooklynfare.com/chefs-table/ and call (718) 243-0050.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare